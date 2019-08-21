T. Morgan Dixon Of GirlTrek On The Radical Power Of A Saturday Morning Walk

We got great results, leading these middle school girls hiking. But it wasn't big enough to impact my life, or my best friend's life. So we said, "What if we got their mothers, a million of them, to start walking for better health? We could actually change the game. We could change the culture generationally." That's what we set out to do. So the first thing we did was we asked our own friends to start walking with us in our neighborhoods. We thought walking was powerful because it is iconic. It's super visible. It's slowing down, which is radical. It is kind of a walking audit of everything happening in our lives. It is a chance to connect and talk. It combats loneliness. It's damn good for heart health, for all the obesity preventive and reduction. It's an amazing thing, and it's culturally relative. Black women walk, things change, is what we said in our TED Talk, and it's true. From Harriet Tubman liberating herself using her own feet to the women of the Montgomery bus boycotts. So, we asked our friends; there were about 500 of us—532 I think—women to walk with us 10 weeks straight, five days a week because we read on the CDC's website that that's what it takes!

What happened is that it became a cascade of positive impact. Women who were battling depression got more vitamin D. Women who were feeling lonely in their apartments all of a sudden had people they could walk with and feel accountable to. Women who were 10 pounds, 30 pounds, 100 pounds overweight started shedding weight, just walking every day. So we knew we were onto something, and we set to rally a million black women to do the same.