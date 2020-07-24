The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That

While not explicitly named as such, all of these outings are innately healing. In a country where Black people were long barred from certain trails and parks—and some are still made to feel unwelcome on them to this day—claiming a spot in the outdoors can be cathartic.

"When I go to a national park, it doesn't look like America," says Mapp. "It looks like a private club." By lowering some of the barriers of entry to meaningful outdoor experiences, Mapp and her network hope to encourage members to seek them out in their daily lives—be it in Yosemite or their own neighborhood.

Mapp, a lover of forests and lakes, sees all pockets of the outdoors as equalizers that don't judge people based on skin color, gender, or physique.

"When you are out in nature, you have a very different experience than when you're in hard landscapes," Mapp says, referencing streets filled with police and riot gear, skies filled with helicopters. "Those are things that are absent from the faces of redwood trees. It gives us a chance to really get in tune with how we're feeling."

Right now, in particular, there's a lot to feel and process. And while COVID-19 has disrupted Outdoor Afro's programming, the group continues to hold virtual and some in-person meetups across the country.

As Mercy Quaye, an Outdoor Afro leader from New Haven, Connecticut, recently shared on Instagram, "Particularly at a time like this where a pandemic is keeping us at home and isolated, and impacting oppressed communities more harshly, it's important to remember that environmental justice is integral to protecting Earth—the only home we've ever known."