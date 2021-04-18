The environmental impact of our food choices has become a key talking point in current sustainability dialogues. Knowing what, where, and how our food is produced can make a tremendous difference in our climate mitigation efforts.

One study from The University of Oxford reported that food production plays a major role in greenhouse gas emissions, with far-reaching environmental outcomes. From altering natural ecosystems and biodiversity to minimizing ecological resilience, all stages within the supply chain (think processing, transportation, distribution, retail, and packaging) emit greenhouse gases that advance climate change.