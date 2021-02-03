5 Essential New Climate Change Discoveries & What They Mean For You

Through the chaos that was 2020, scientists continued to dig into how human activity is altering the climate and vice versa.

Last week, a group of 57 leading researchers presented 10 of their most important new findings to the United Nations in the hopes that they will help shape climate policy moving forward. "This series is a critical part of our mission to get the latest science to decision-makers in an accessible format to help accelerate transitions to sustainability," Wendy Broadgate, the director of Future Earth, the research consortium behind the report, said in a statement.

Beyond being essential for policymakers, these discoveries can also help inform how us everyday folks should be thinking about and reacting to climate change. Check out the complete list here, and sift through takeaways from the top five findings below: