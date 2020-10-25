mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Climate Change
Moving Away From Climate Anxiety: How To Create A Family Eco-Action Plan

Moving Away From Climate Anxiety: How To Create A Family Eco-Action Plan

Heather White
Conservation policy and green living expert By Heather White
Conservation policy and green living expert
Heather is the former President & CEO of Yellowstone Forever and former Executive Director of EWG
Portrait of a beautiful family spending day together at home

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 25, 2020 — 11:04 AM

"Why don't you get it? You can't wait for my generation to clean up your climate mess," exclaimed my 14-year-old daughter.

Her younger sister nodded emphatically; both of them pointing to the recent International Panel on Climate Change report that concluded we have about 10 years before we reach the point of no return.

Even with 20 years of experience in environmental advocacy under my belt, it was an intense conversation for me. And when I started asking other parents of teens, I quickly realized they were having similar ones with their kids.

Gen-Z'ers are reminding us that it's high time to take action.

From basing decisions on where to go to college on the potential for climate-induced wildfires and floods to a general fear that the planet won't be habitable soon, my daughters and many of their peers suffer from "eco-anxiety," which the American Psychological Association now defines as "the fear of chronic environmental doom."

It's not just them and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg: A growing number of young people are feeling it. Generation Z kids, born after 1997, consider climate change the biggest threat to world, according to a 2019 Amnesty International survey, and a Washington Post poll found that 1 in 4 Gen-Z'ers have taken action on climate.

For good reason. In 2020, we've seen more than 17 million acres burn in Australia, so many Atlantic hurricanes that we've run out of names and are using the Greek alphabet, 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the Arctic Circle, and destructive wildfires in California, Oregon, and Colorado that brought day-glow orange skies.

And scientists warn that these may be the "good ole days," because climate change is only accelerating.

Advertisement

How to create a family eco-action plan.

So what do we and our kids do while we're waiting for comprehensive climate action from industry and world governments? We act.

Bret Jenks, president of the conservation nonprofit RARE recently told the Atlantic that "[i]f 5 percent of Americans bought carbon offsets or changed other [carbon-intensive] behaviors, that would add up to a reduction of 600 million tons of carbon dioxide a year." That shift would be "one of the top changes in terms of greenhouse-gas emissions in human history." Individual action can create a foundation for culture change to shift policy. Taking action can also help reduce anxiety.

So, with that in mind, I decided to channel my family's eco-anxiety into an eco-action plan. Here's how I went about it, in case you want to try something similar:

1. Research.

Think about how you are feeling about the state of the environment and then research the issues you are most concerned about. I recommend Project Drawdown, Sierra Club, and the Sunrise Movement for climate action suggestions.

Advertisement

2. Write down your eco-actions.

Decide your top issues and write down one eco-action you want to start with. I care deeply about policy, so I pledged to support federal candidates through Give Green. My older daughter chose clean energy and committed to supporting the Green New Deal. Her sister discovered that expanding the education of girls in developing countries is an important climate solution and decided to support the Malala Fund. My husband doubled down on his professional work in wildlife conservation.

3. Monitor how you feel as you act.

I felt good volunteering for campaigns and supporting candidates that reflect my values on climate. My older daughter shared information about clean energy and signed online petitions. She said it reduced her eco-anxiety. My younger daughter was proud of her efforts, too, while my husband's work remained engaging and meaningful.

Advertisement

4. Track and report back.

After a month, we compared notes. Knowing that I was doing my part to support policymakers who believe in strong climate action made me feel less anxious. By signing and sharing online petitions, my older daughter felt better but wondered about the effectiveness of digital advocacy. We talked about how online advocacy shifts culture. My younger daughter asked if $100 from an eight-grader would make a difference for the Malala Fund. We reassured her that small actions add up and encouraged her to create a habit of charitable giving moving forward.

5. Repeat.

We enjoy supporting each through this process of helping create a better future. Taking simple actions reminds us that there is always something to be done, even with an issue as massive as climate change, and there is power in a support network.

Our eco-action plan is a journey to align our values with everyday decisions, and it's one we look forward to continuing. As poet Maggie Smith reminds us "the only recognizable feature of hope is action."

Advertisement
Heather White
Heather White
Heather White is a conservation policy and green living expert. She is the President & CEO of...
Read More
More from the author:
Make Small Changes Towards Living A Healthier, Chemical-Free Life
Check out Clean Living 101
In this eye-opening course, Heather White, Executive Director of Environmental Working Group, teaches you how to become an empowered, educated, and healthier consumer.
View the class
Heather White
Heather White
Heather White is a conservation policy and green living expert. She is...
Read More

More On This Topic

Nature

Home Feeling Stale? 3 Of An Interior Designer's Favorite Refreshes

Emma Loewe
Home Feeling Stale? 3 Of An Interior Designer's Favorite Refreshes
Nature

The Surprising Reason COVID-19 Is Harming Wildlife & How To Help

Bonnie Culbertson
The Surprising Reason COVID-19 Is Harming Wildlife & How To Help
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Beauty

You Probably Need To Exfoliate Your Lips: Try One Of These 12 DIY Scrubs

Jamie Schneider
You Probably Need To Exfoliate Your Lips: Try One Of These 12 DIY Scrubs
Love

What It Really Means To Have Physical Touch As Your Love Language

Kelly Gonsalves
What It Really Means To Have Physical Touch As Your Love Language
Beauty

These Blackhead Look-Alikes Are Hard To Treat, So We Asked Derms For 5 Tips

Jamie Schneider
These Blackhead Look-Alikes Are Hard To Treat, So We Asked Derms For 5 Tips
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This ‘Boo-zy’ Cocktail Is Perfect For Healthy Halloween Sipping

Eliza Sullivan
This ‘Boo-zy’ Cocktail Is Perfect For Healthy Halloween Sipping
Spirituality

A New Moon & Mercury Retrograde Are Making For A Spooky Halloweek

The AstroTwins
A New Moon & Mercury Retrograde Are Making For A Spooky Halloweek
Love

Things To Remember If You're In A Someone With Depression

Sarah Regan
Things To Remember If You're In A Someone With Depression
Beauty

Oh, This Is How You Should *Actually* Trim Your Eyebrows: A 6-Step Expert Guide

Jamie Schneider
Oh, This Is How You Should *Actually* Trim Your Eyebrows: A 6-Step Expert Guide
Routines

3 Pelvic Floor Exercises To Help Release Sticky Tension All Over Your Body

Helen Phelan
3 Pelvic Floor Exercises To Help Release Sticky Tension All Over Your Body
Integrative Health

Put Down The Mouthwash: Here's What An MD Recommends For Bad Breath

Jamie Schneider
Put Down The Mouthwash: Here's What An MD Recommends For Bad Breath
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-eco-action-plan-with-your-family

Your article and new folder have been saved!