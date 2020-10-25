"Why don't you get it? You can't wait for my generation to clean up your climate mess," exclaimed my 14-year-old daughter.

Her younger sister nodded emphatically; both of them pointing to the recent International Panel on Climate Change report that concluded we have about 10 years before we reach the point of no return.

Even with 20 years of experience in environmental advocacy under my belt, it was an intense conversation for me. And when I started asking other parents of teens, I quickly realized they were having similar ones with their kids.