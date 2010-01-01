Former UN Executive Secretary

Christiana Figueres is an internationally recognized leader on climate change. She was Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 2010-2016.

Assuming responsibility for the international climate change negotiations after the failed Copenhagen Conference of 2009, she was determined to lead the process to a universally agreed regulatory framework. Building toward that goal, she successfully directed the international negotiations from 2010, culminating in the historic Paris Agreement of 2015, signed unanimously by 195 countries.

Together with Tom Rivett-Carnac she is a founding partner of Global Optimism, a purpose driven enterprise focused on social and environmental change, host of the podcast Outrage & Optimism, and author of The Future We Choose: Surviving The Climate Crisis.