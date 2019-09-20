What's The Best Way To Talk Climate Change With Kids? Experts Weigh In

"This is not a one-time thing. This is our entire future."

When 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg said this in reference to the youth climate movement back in April, she spoke for an entire generation of people who see their livelihoods directly threatened by climate change. Even though the majority of Gen-Z'ers (ages 7 to 24) aren't yet able to vote, they're making their voices heard through historic strikes, climate change lawsuits, and advocacy campaigns.

"We're seeing the youth rising up, getting very vocal, and taking a stance because they're inheriting a sustained crisis," Katie Hayes, a Ph.D. candidate studying the effects of climate change on mental health, explains. "They're very worried about their well-being and their future—as they should be."

Eco-anxiety among young people has recently been fictionalized on shows like Big Little Lies, but it's a very real thing. Hayes points to one study that found that following the Fort McMurray wildfires in Canada, those under the age of 25 were more likely to experience feelings of impending doom, stress, and anxiety than older populations.

"[They're] tasked as the ones who need to forgo their youthfulness and go on the picket lines to protest the inaction by government and adults in the room," she adds. "That's a heavy burden to bear, and it comes with a lot of complicated emotional responses."

Here's a primer on how we can hold space for kids as they grapple with climate change and its role in their lives.