Kate Knuth, Ph.D. was 25 when she was elected to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives, one of the youngest nominees in her district's history. It wasn't grand political ambitions or dreams of power and prestige that brought her to government: It was Hurricane Katrina.

"For the first time, I understood that climate change would not just unleash dangerous weather; it was going to rip its way through all of society's imperfections, laying bare our unjust systems in ways that would leave people dead," Knuth writes of watching the coverage of Katrina her essay in the new climate anthology All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis.

Six years in office and a PhD in conservation sciences later, Knuth is even more concerned about the threat that climate change poses to our society—and even more convinced of the government's responsibility to do something about it.

As we headed into election week, I called up Knuth to get an insider's take on how voters can support this change by becoming more engaged climate citizens, starting (but certainly not stopping) at the polls.