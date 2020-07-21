"In the past, skin tissue biopsies have always been considered the gold standard for distinguishing between inflammatory skin diseases, but they can cause pain, scarring, and increased risk of infection," says Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D., Vice Chair of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in a news release. This new study hoped to use adhesive tape strips as a way gentler alternative—the friction might be a bit uncomfortable on inflamed skin, yes, but it should be loads better than an invasive skin biopsy.

As depicted in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, researchers evaluated tape strips from 20 adults with atopic dermatitis (or eczema), 20 adults with psoriasis, and 20 healthy individuals. After collecting all the tape strips, they examined the DNA from each group of skin cells to see if there were any common biomarkers with each disease.

Lo and behold, they found some indicators: Namely, a single gene called nitride oxide synthase 2 (NOS2) that could differentiate between the two disorders. Eczema and psoriasis, while both inflammatory conditions, require slightly different types of immune responses, and the skin cells were able to reflect those specific characteristics as well. Just by looking at these detailed tape strips, they were able to diagnose each skin disease with 100% accuracy—meaning, the tape strips were effective in diagnosing the right disorder, eczema or psoriasis, every single time.