Navigating the world of hair oils can be, well, a bit overwhelming. There are dozens of oils that are chock-full of hair benefits from boosting hydration to minimizing breakage and everything in between. But there's a lesser-known oil that is beloved for its super moisturizing properties and health benefits for the scalp. Enter, rosehip oil.

It's perhaps not as notorious as the almighty almond or jojoba, but this lightweight oil is certainly worth a try. We tapped two celebrity hairstylists to get the scoop on what rosehip oil is, why it's great for the hair, and how to use it. Make some room in your hair care collection: This nourishing oil is worth a spot.