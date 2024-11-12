Advertisement
Solawave Eye Recovery Pro: Give Your Skin A Youthful Glow In Just 3 Minutes Per Day
I like to think of Solawave as my gateway into the LED skin care space. I fell in love with the brand's OG celeb-loved red light wand two years ago when I saw firsthand how it plumped, smoothed, and brightened my skin.
Since then, I’ve extensively tested the best red light products, but it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found a tool designed specifically for my biggest “problem” area: the eyes.
The delicate skin around your eyes can be one of the first to show signs of aging—but Solawave’s new Eye Recovery Pro uses four science-backed LED technologies to treat my exact concerns (crow’s feet, under-eye circles, and 11 lines) and to prevent sagging skin and wrinkles.
Bonus: Right now, you can snag two Eye Recovery Pro Kits for the price of one in my favorite sale of the year: Solawave's BOGO free event. The kit pairs this skin-smoothing eye mask with a light-boosting cream to maximize the benefits.
What's great about the Solawave Eye Recovery Pro
The technology is backed by science
I’ve done a lot of research on LED devices, and I’ve experienced the benefits for myself—and I love that there are clinical studies to back the expert-approved technology.
- Research shows red and infrared light can improved skin complexion1, skin tone, and collagen density and reduces wrinkles and fine lines with consistent use.
- Low-level laser (light) therapy (LLLT) has been shown to reduce inflammation, among other benefits2.
- Red and near-infrared light can improve circulation3.
In fact, holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen red light is the best non-invasive skin care treatment for beginners.
The Eye Recovery Pro uses a combination of red, deep red, near-infrared, and amber light therapies to boost collagen and reduce fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and puffiness.
It’s easy to use
Aside from the effects, my favorite thing about LED masks is how simple they are to use. Thanks to its hands-free design, the Solawave eye mask adds no time to my routine.
I simply slip the mask over my eyes, press the power button, and go about whatever it is I’m doing. The device automatically turns off after three minutes are up.
It’s pain-free
I love that this at-home tool is completely painless. Aside from very slight warmth, you’ll feel nothing whatsoever during the three-minute treatment.
It costs significantly less than full red light face masks
Of course, full face masks treat a larger surface area, but I’ve found that improvements in the eye area make a significant and noticeable difference on your entire face.
That in mind, I love that this mask offers a lower-cost option for people who want to try red light therapy on their face but don’t want to drop $350 (the average cost of a full red light mask)
The results
I’m 35 years old and have yet to dabble in medical wrinkle reducers. I’m not necessarily against it; I simply have not felt the need—and I really think a lot of that is due to my consistency with red light technology.
After every use, this eye mask makes my eyes look brighter, and my entire face looks more awake, and I know from experience that the results get even better with time.
Since making LED a regular part of my routine, my fine lines and wrinkles are significantly less prominent. My skin is smoother, plumper, and more youthful looking.
The takeaway
If you’ve been toying with the idea of trying LED light therapy for your skin, consider this your sign to give it a go. The Solawave Eye Recovery Pro reduces puffiness, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, and makes my entire face look brighter and healthier.
My advice: Opt for the BOGO kit and give the second as a gift!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel