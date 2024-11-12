Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Solawave Eye Recovery Pro: Give Your Skin A Youthful Glow In Just 3 Minutes Per Day

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 12, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman with hands on face on light grey background
Image by mbg creative
November 12, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I like to think of Solawave as my gateway into the LED skin care space. I fell in love with the brand's OG celeb-loved red light wand two years ago when I saw firsthand how it plumped, smoothed, and brightened my skin.

Since then, I’ve extensively tested the best red light products, but it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found a tool designed specifically for my biggest “problem” area: the eyes.

The delicate skin around your eyes can be one of the first to show signs of aging—but Solawave’s new Eye Recovery Pro uses four science-backed LED technologies to treat my exact concerns (crow’s feet, under-eye circles, and 11 lines) and to prevent sagging skin and wrinkles.

Bonus: Right now, you can snag two Eye Recovery Pro Kits for the price of one in my favorite sale of the year: Solawave's BOGO free event. The kit pairs this skin-smoothing eye mask with a light-boosting cream to maximize the benefits.

Solawave Eye Recovery Pro

$229 (BOGO free!)
solawave eye recovery pro kit

What's great about the Solawave Eye Recovery Pro

The technology is backed by science

I’ve done a lot of research on LED devices, and I’ve experienced the benefits for myself—and I love that there are clinical studies to back the expert-approved technology.

  • Research shows red and infrared light can improved skin complexion1, skin tone, and collagen density and reduces wrinkles and fine lines with consistent use.
  • Low-level laser (light) therapy (LLLT) has been shown to reduce inflammation, among other benefits2.
  • Red and near-infrared light can improve circulation3.

In fact, holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen red light is the best non-invasive skin care treatment for beginners.

The Eye Recovery Pro uses a combination of red, deep red, near-infrared, and amber light therapies to boost collagen and reduce fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and puffiness.

photo of editor wearing the solawave red light mask on her eyes
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It’s easy to use

Aside from the effects, my favorite thing about LED masks is how simple they are to use. Thanks to its hands-free design, the Solawave eye mask adds no time to my routine.

I simply slip the mask over my eyes, press the power button, and go about whatever it is I’m doing. The device automatically turns off after three minutes are up.

It’s pain-free

I love that this at-home tool is completely painless. Aside from very slight warmth, you’ll feel nothing whatsoever during the three-minute treatment.

photo of solawave eye mask in editor's hand
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It costs significantly less than full red light face masks

Of course, full face masks treat a larger surface area, but I’ve found that improvements in the eye area make a significant and noticeable difference on your entire face. 

That in mind, I love that this mask offers a lower-cost option for people who want to try red light therapy on their face but don’t want to drop $350 (the average cost of a full red light mask)

The results

I’m 35 years old and have yet to dabble in medical wrinkle reducers. I’m not necessarily against it; I simply have not felt the need—and I really think a lot of that is due to my consistency with red light technology. 

After every use, this eye mask makes my eyes look brighter, and my entire face looks more awake, and I know from experience that the results get even better with time.

Since making LED a regular part of my routine, my fine lines and wrinkles are significantly less prominent. My skin is smoother, plumper, and more youthful looking. 

Solawave Eye Recovery Pro

$229 (BOGO free!)
solawave eye recovery pro kit

The takeaway

If you’ve been toying with the idea of trying LED light therapy for your skin, consider this your sign to give it a go. The Solawave Eye Recovery Pro reduces puffiness, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, and makes my entire face look brighter and healthier.

My advice: Opt for the BOGO kit and give the second as a gift!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best
Home

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best

Emma Loewe

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice
Beauty

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice

Hannah Frye

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best
Home

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best

Emma Loewe

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice
Beauty

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice

Hannah Frye

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best
Home

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best

Emma Loewe

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice
Beauty

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice

Hannah Frye

Wait A Second: Do You Have "Sauna" Skin?
Beauty

Wait A Second: Do You Have "Sauna" Skin?

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best
Home

This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best

Emma Loewe

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice
Beauty

Prevent Travel-Induced Skin Trouble With This Dermatologist Advice

Hannah Frye

Wait A Second: Do You Have "Sauna" Skin?
Beauty

Wait A Second: Do You Have "Sauna" Skin?

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.