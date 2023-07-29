Recent research found that nearly half of US tap water contains potentially toxic PFAs1 —but you should be filtering more than just what you drink. Until earlier this year, I barely thought twice about the water in my bathroom. That is, until a lightbulb went off in my head: If the skin is your largest organ, shouldn’t you be protecting it?

Even the best skin care products can’t be effective if you’re washing your face with contaminated water. I saw firsthand the impact a shower filter could have on my skin and hair, yet I was still washing my face in the sink (and I had the redness to prove it).