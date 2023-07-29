I Put A Filter On My Bathroom Sink & The Photos Should Come With A Trigger Warning
Recent research found that nearly half of US tap water contains potentially toxic PFAs1—but you should be filtering more than just what you drink. Until earlier this year, I barely thought twice about the water in my bathroom. That is, until a lightbulb went off in my head: If the skin is your largest organ, shouldn’t you be protecting it?
Even the best skin care products can’t be effective if you’re washing your face with contaminated water. I saw firsthand the impact a shower filter could have on my skin and hair, yet I was still washing my face in the sink (and I had the redness to prove it).
Desperate to filter every faucet in my home, I installed the Filterbaby water filter on my bathroom sink (after a shameless deep dive on TikTok and one look at these before and after photos); and I’m appalled by what I found.
Why I installed a Filterbaby
The same chemicals and contaminants lurking in your tap water are flowing through your bathroom sink (i.e. nitrates, chlorine, arsenic, lead, mercury, and flouride2)—and they’re not doing your skin any favors. One study showed that participants absorbed more toxins from a 10-minute shower3 than drinking a liter of the same water.
It’s a pretty safe bet you have hard water, considering approximately 85% of the country does. Unfortunately, the heavy metals found in hard water can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation4, and even a higher risk of atopic dermatitis5.
After installing my Jolie shower filter, my once dull and brittle hair was so soft and shiny that friends and family members began asking what I had changed. And my skin saw improvements, too. It no longer felt tight or dry after showers—but that tightness would come creeping back each night when I washed my face in the sink.
When I realized my sink water was holding my skin back from the full benefits of filtered water, I started getting in the shower solely to wash my face. Not wanting to take multiple showers each day, I turned to the Filterbaby, a clinically-tested water filter designed to instantly remove chlorine and contaminants.
What happened when I started using the Filterbaby
First off, the Filterbaby is incredibly simple to install. The kit comes equipped with a slew of attachments, with options for every sink type. Following a quick video on the brand’s website, I was able to quickly hook up my new filter, no tools necessary.
While installing my filter, I nearly threw up when I saw the gunk and particles in my faucet. For reference, I live in a fairly new building in Brooklyn, which was built only three years ago—so I assumed the pipes were pretty clean.
Seeing what was in my water was justification enough for purchasing the Filterbaby, and the results I’ve experienced since then are icing on the cake.
In the four weeks since I installed the Filterbaby, my skin has noticeably improved. I’ve always dealt with a bit of rosacea, but with a filter in my shower and my bathroom sink, redness is now a thing of the past.
The best part? I’ve even stopped buying a few products I used to swear by. Having realized that my water was a huge part of the problem, I’ve been able to cut down my makeup and skin care lineup significantly.
My only complaint about the Filterbaby is that you need to change the filter every three months. But, really, that’s the case with most water filters (and it helps that this one is so easy to swap out). Take a look below at what mine’s filtered from my water over the past month.
The takeaway
Your skin is only as clean and healthy as the water you’re washing it with—and most US households do not have clean water. Since installing the Filterbaby in my bathroom sink just one month ago, my skin has been brighter and softer, with minimal redness in sight. I’d call this water filter a mandatory step in any skin care routine. Luckily, you can save 15% on your order with code MBG15.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.
