Beauty

Save 35% On Solawave's Bye Acne Device That Users Swear By For Spot Treatments

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
October 06, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
solawave bye acne
Image by mbg creative
October 06, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Anyone who’s struggled with acne knows the stress it can cause. I’ve personally had my mood killed by more than a few poorly timed breakouts, and I’d try just about anything to quickly clear them up (or, better yet, prevent them from happening in the first place).

Hundreds of reviewers say Solawave’s Bye Acne device does just that. The hand-held tool aims to minimize and prevent breakouts, along with speeding up healing post-breakout with red and blue light technology.

We've tested and reviewed (read: obsessed over) the brand's LED Mask and viral 4-in-1 Red Light Wand, and we can't ignore the rave reviews on this 3-minute spot treatment—or the fact that it’s currently on sale for $48.

Solawave Bye Acne

$48 (was $69)
solawave bye acne

What is the Solawave Bye Acne?

The Solawave Bye Acne was the brand’s first product to combine both blue and red light therapy. Tiny enough to fid into your hand, the sleek, lightweight tool uses low-level (415 nanometers) blue light waves to clear the skin of acne-causing bacteria and 630 nanometer red light waves to fight inflammation and redness.

The FDA-cleared device is completely wireless, with a USB-C charging port and a battery that lasts up to about 60 minutes on a full 30-minute charge).

Since the treatment only takes three minutes, it’s incredibly easy to build into your routine. In fact, reviewers are shocked by how effective three minutes per day can be

Solawave Bye Acne results

Praise for the Bye Acne is overwhelming. Users say the device is “very effective at treating breakouts, preventing new ones, and healing the skin.” 

Many go as far as to say they can’t live without the device. One says it completely changed her face for the better, and that she saw visible results by week two. 

The pocked-sized tool is incredibly easy to operate, even easier to store, and completely painless to use.

For a quick spot treatment, simply turn the device on, hold it over the area of concern, and keep it there for 3 minutes (at which point it will turn off automatically).

If your results are anything like the majority of reviewers, you'll be confidently sporting clearer, brighter skin in just a few weeks—and you'll have a new secret weapon if breakouts do pop up.

Solawave Bye Acne

$48 (was $69)
solawave bye acne

What research says

There’s science behind the benefits of LED light therapy, too. In one study, daily self-treatment with blue light significantly reduced the number of acne lesions1 in participants and improved the appearance of their skin overall.

Red light therapy has been shown to reduce inflammation in the skin2, with one particular study yielding improved skin complexion3, tone, and smoothness, as well as increased collagen density.

Similarly, another study evaluating the use of low-level blue light and red light together (which are both used in the Bye Acne) showed the therapies to be well tolerated and effective at reducing the number of acne lesions4.

The takeaway

We’re firm believers in taking the time to determine the root cause of acne, breakouts, or any disruptive skin condition. But that’s not to say there’s nothing you can do to clear things up in the short term. Hundreds of reviewers swear by Solawave’s Bye Acne for quick, visible, “life changing” results—and there’s never been a better time to try it than the current markdown.

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

