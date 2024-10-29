Advertisement
Reviewers Are Buying Two Of This Vibrator So They're Never Without One (+ Save 20%)
For years, I struggled to find a vibrator that I actually loved. Now, with self-pleasure becoming less taboo, it seems a new enticing sex toy passes my desk every few weeks.
And yet, with so many options, I've become even more selective. A vibrator has to have a lot of pros and praise for me to want to test it—and the Dame Aer has officially entered my radar.
Case in point: Reviewers are buying multiples of this bestselling suction toy, so they're never without it. And it's currently 20% off in the brand's sitewide Anniversary Sale.
So, shall we find out what the hype is about?
What's great about the Dame Aer
The Aer is different from your standard vibrator. It uses suction to create a seal around the clitoris to replicate the sensation of oral sex, and reviewers say it gets the job done. One even calls it "a close second to the tongue."
If you're new to suction vibrators, you're in good company. While the toy may take a minute to figure out, the brand's website is littered with praise from suction newbies.
One swears "the orgasms are intense and happen fast," and another says it took her to "another planet."
Another unique feature: The head of this vibrator is oval shaped rather than circular.
This allows the device to fit clitorises of all different sizes so every user can find the perfect spot for pleasure—and the larger, uniquely shaped opening is one of the reasons sex therapist Rachel Wright, LMFT, recommends the Aer as one of the best suction vibrators.
"Its opening is larger and more oval in shape than most clitoral suction or air toys, so the Dame Aer is an excellent toy to use on nipples, the perineum, labia, and all sorts of fun places," Wright says.
And if guaranteed pleasure wasn't enough, I'm equally enticed by the Aer's cute design. The travel-friendly toy is smooth and sleek, and reviewers say it fits as naturally in their hands as it does in other places.
What's more, the Aer is great for solo or partnered pleasure. In fact, there are a ton of reviews from men who are ecstatic about how much their partner loves this sleek toy.
One male reviewer writes, "If anyone is concerned about the sound level from this toy, it is nothing compared to how loud my wife is when using it. She consistently has two, three, even four orgasms at a time. No other toy has done that in 34 years of marriage."
The same shopper says his wife loves the Aer so much that she purchased an extra for her travel kit (a common theme among reviewers).
The takeaway
Not only do orgasms feel amazing, but I notice a myriad of extra perks such as glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, better sleep1, and less stress when I'm prioritizing my own pleasure.
Ergo, if this little suction vibrator is half as effective as nearly 1,000 reviewers say, we should all take advantage of its current markdown and get our hands on one ASAP.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN