Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

Reviewers Are Buying Two Of This Vibrator So They're Never Without One (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
October 29, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
dame aer suction vibrator
Image by mbg creative
October 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For years, I struggled to find a vibrator that I actually loved. Now, with self-pleasure becoming less taboo, it seems a new enticing sex toy passes my desk every few weeks.

And yet, with so many options, I've become even more selective. A vibrator has to have a lot of pros and praise for me to want to test it—and the Dame Aer has officially entered my radar.

Case in point: Reviewers are buying multiples of this bestselling suction toy, so they're never without it. And it's currently 20% off in the brand's sitewide Anniversary Sale.

So, shall we find out what the hype is about?

Dame

Aer

$95 (was $119)
Dame aer suction vibrator

What's great about the Dame Aer

The Aer is different from your standard vibrator. It uses suction to create a seal around the clitoris to replicate the sensation of oral sex, and reviewers say it gets the job done. One even calls it "a close second to the tongue." 

If you're new to suction vibrators, you're in good company. While the toy may take a minute to figure out, the brand's website is littered with praise from suction newbies.

One swears "the orgasms are intense and happen fast," and another says it took her to "another planet."

Another unique feature: The head of this vibrator is oval shaped rather than circular.

This allows the device to fit clitorises of all different sizes so every user can find the perfect spot for pleasure—and the larger, uniquely shaped opening is one of the reasons sex therapist Rachel Wright, LMFT, recommends the Aer as one of the best suction vibrators.

"Its opening is larger and more oval in shape than most clitoral suction or air toys, so the Dame Aer is an excellent toy to use on nipples, the perineum, labia, and all sorts of fun places," Wright says.

Dame

Aer

$95 (was $119)
Dame aer suction vibrator

And if guaranteed pleasure wasn't enough, I'm equally enticed by the Aer's cute design. The travel-friendly toy is smooth and sleek, and reviewers say it fits as naturally in their hands as it does in other places.

What's more, the Aer is great for solo or partnered pleasure. In fact, there are a ton of reviews from men who are ecstatic about how much their partner loves this sleek toy.

One male reviewer writes, "If anyone is concerned about the sound level from this toy, it is nothing compared to how loud my wife is when using it. She consistently has two, three, even four orgasms at a time. No other toy has done that in 34 years of marriage."

The same shopper says his wife loves the Aer so much that she purchased an extra for her travel kit (a common theme among reviewers).

Dame

Aer

$95 (was $119)
Dame aer suction vibrator

The takeaway

Not only do orgasms feel amazing, but I notice a myriad of extra perks such as glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cyclebetter sleep1, and less stress when I'm prioritizing my own pleasure.

Ergo, if this little suction vibrator is half as effective as nearly 1,000 reviewers say, we should all take advantage of its current markdown and get our hands on one ASAP.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Soul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.