This Oven Bakes, Toast, Roasts, Broils, & Air Fries My Food To Perfection & It's On A Very Rare Sale
You know the toxins that once made us toss out our beloved nonstick pans? Welp, they're also found in most air fryers. Perfluorinated chemicals (PFAS or "forever chemicals") are typically used to create nonstick coatings—even though they've been linked to a slew of major health problems1 (more on that below).
That's why I recently set out to find the best nontoxic air fryer—a quest that led me to my most recent obsession: the Our Place Wonder Oven.
This thing bakes, toasts, roasts, reheats, broils, and air fries my food to perfection, and you can get it for less than $150 (regularly $195) in the brand's best sale of the year.
What's great about the Our Place Wonder Oven
It's safer for your health
Full transparency: I loved my last air fryer. But as soon as I learned how it could be harming my health, I got the Wonder Oven solely for peace of mind.
PFAS have been shown to linger in the environment and in human bodies2, and exposure to high levels has been linked to challenges with metabolic and thyroid health, adverse birth outcomes, and, in some extreme cases, a higher incidence of cancer.
Unfortunately, there's a problematic lack of transparency about materials used in the air fryer space specifically—but (at the very least) experts strongly recommend choosing a brand that does not use a Teflon or PFA coating.
The Our Place Wonder Oven is made from stainless steel, chromed steel, and aluminum (with toxin-free nonstick ceramic coating).
It's so versatile
Having swapped out my air fryer solely for health purposes, I was not prepared to love it so much. The Wonder Oven simultaneously replaced my air fryer and my toaster. I rarely even use my full-size oven anymore, yet somehow I'm cooking and baking even more.
The Wonder Oven has six cooking modes: air fry, bake, toast, roast, reheat, and broil. Plus, because it has multiple racks, you can cook a lot of food at once.
Arguably my favorite function is the steam infusion technology. I've used it to revive leftovers (e.g., stale bread or pizza) and even to cook a juicy steak.
It's easy to use
Confession: I hate reading user manuals. I prefer my appliances to be straightforward and self-explanatory, and the Wonder Oven delivers.
I've been using it for about six weeks, and I've explored every function successfully.
It's aesthetically pleasing
I take pride in my kitchen's aesthetic, and the Wonder Oven fits right in. It's so cute I actually worried it wouldn't be functional, but it's the perfect blend of function and style.
The Wonder Oven is available in four colorways: char, blue salt, spice, and steam, so you can find something that blends with your own preferences.
It's durable and long-lasting
I'm still fairly new to the Wonder Oven, but I can tell it's built to last. The cult favorite has nearly 2,500 perfect five-star reviews—and those who have been using it for over a year say it holds up well.
What I'd change about the Wonder Oven
As much as I love the Wonder Oven, I'd be remiss not to mention a few minor flaws.
For starters, I wish the timer was digital. Could be a preference thing, but I find manual timer dials to be a little finicky. To get the precise time needed for baking, I typically use the timer on my phone.
I also wish the trays were dishwasher-safe, just to make cleaning a bit easier.
The takeaway
It's been a long time since I was this excited about a kitchen appliance, and I love knowing it's also beneficial to my health. I strongly suggest tossing out your (likely) toxic air fryer for the Our Place Wonder Oven—and there's never been a better time to get it than the brand's early Black Friday Sale.
