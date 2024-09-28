I use this sauna blanket at least three times per week for 20 to 40 minutes per session. After just a couple weeks of testing I noticed my skin was glowing, my mind felt more at ease, my muscles were less sore, and I was sleeping better.

I love how quickly the blanket heats up and I’m a huge fan of the deep sweat it promotes. My only complaints are that I wish it wasn’t so heavy and that it came with a storage bag (which you can purchase separately).