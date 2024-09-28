Advertisement
My Honest HigherDose Review — Are These Products Worth The $???
Not too long ago you had to visit a luxury spa or health studio to access the latest wellness tools. But fast forward to today and brands like HigherDose have made biohacking technology accessible to the masses.
With at-home red light masks, infrared mats, sauna blankets, and more, HigherDose is on a mission to help biohackers and well-being enthusiasts live longer and better—and I’ve experienced the benefits of these products firsthand.
Below, find my honest HigherDose review with detailed feedback on all the brand’s most popular (and should-be-more-popular) products.
Bonus: From now until 30 September, you can save 20% sitewide with code MINDBODYGREEN.
What is HigherDose?
I'm betting you’ve seen or heard one of your favorite wellness influencers, doctors, celebrities, or longevity gurus share their love for HigherDose—most likely the viral Infrared Sauna Blanket, the Red Light Face Mask, or (my personal favorite) the Infrared PEMF Mat.
Founders Katie Kaps and Lauren Berlingeri created the brand to make biohacking more accessible, and over the past nine years that’s exactly what they’ve done.
"We built our business on the belief in infrared therapy as the ultimate way to detox, improve sleep, reduce inflammation, and support muscle recovery," Kaps previously told mindbodygreen.
After testing five of the most popular HigherDose offerings (more on my experience below), along with similar products from competing brands, what stands out about HigherDose is that every product is durable, well-made, and built to last.
I love that the brand relies heavily on science-backed technology to help people lead healthier, happier lives; and I’ve been pretty shocked by the benefits I’ve felt.
What products does HigherDose have?
While the blanket, PEMF mat, and red light mask are the most-talked about items, the brand has so many other well-being products worth shopping.
A full breakdown of what HigherDose offers:
- Wellness Tech: Red Light Hat, Infrared Sauna Blanket, Red Light Face Mask, Red Light Neck Enhancer, Infrared PEMF Mat, Infrared PEMF Go Mat, Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna
- Accessories: Copper Body Brush, Infrared Sauna Blanket Insert, Sauna Blanket Bag, Organic Cotton Bath Robe, PEMF Mat Cover, High Maintenance Cleaner
- Body Care: Transdermal Magnesium Spray, Healing Oil, Serotonin Soak Salt, Light-Activated Glow Serum, Oxytocin Oil
- Supplements: Detox Drops, High-Dration Powder
The brand also has bundles, which get you a slight discount.
The best HigherDose products we’ve tested:
The product that started the HigherDose revolution, this viral Infrared Sauna Blanket uses infrared technology to elevate the body's temperature from within. It's meant to promote relaxation, boost circulation, and reveal glowing skin—all of which I've experienced throughout my nearly two years of testing.
With a sleek design that resembles a sleeping bag, the blanket is easy to use and brings similar benefits to those of a full-size infrared sauna (e.g. reduced pain1, increased collagen production2, improved cardiovascular health, lower stress levels, and detoxification).
The blanket heats up to a maximum of 158 degrees Fahrenheit, with eight preset temperature options.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
I use this sauna blanket at least three times per week for 20 to 40 minutes per session. After just a couple weeks of testing I noticed my skin was glowing, my mind felt more at ease, my muscles were less sore, and I was sleeping better.
I love how quickly the blanket heats up and I’m a huge fan of the deep sweat it promotes. My only complaints are that I wish it wasn’t so heavy and that it came with a storage bag (which you can purchase separately).
Marrying together infrared and PEMF technologies, the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat is a true all-in-one relaxation and recovery tool. It uses Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology to "recharge" your cells by sending electromagnetic waves through your body (meant to mimic the natural healing frequencies of the Earth).
PEMF has been touted as a beneficial treatment for inflammation3, joint and muscle pain, improved tissue regeneration3, sleep issues4, and energy fatigue5—and infrared comes with a slew of science-backed benefits (e.g. speedier recovery6 and pain relief7).
The mat also incorporates 20 pounds of healing amethyst and tourmaline crystals to improve psychological health, productivity, and overall well-being8.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Few products have blown my mind the way this PEMF mat did when I first started using it. Yes, it’s a splurge—but it’s one I’m truly grateful that I made (full price, might I add). The lowest settings put me into a trance-like state, while the higher settings energize me.
When using the PEMF mat regularly, I sleep better and I see a very significant rise in my heart rate variability (a key longevity metric). I’ve also found that my muscles are less sore and my mood is better.
Editor's tip:
Red light masks have become a right-of-passage product for beauty and skin care enthusiasts—and some experts have even called this technology the best non-invasive skin care treatment for beginners.
Studies have linked red light to significant decrease in acne lesions9, an improvement in the appearance of plaque psoriasis10, a visible reduction of fine lines11, and a more even skin tone and texture11.
The HigherDose Red Light Mask uses 62 bulbs containing red (630nm) and near-infrared (830nm) LED technologies with a 50 mW/cm2 irradiance. It’s made from medical-grade silicone, with adjustable velcro straps to help you find the perfect fit.
A hands-free design makes the mask simple to use while you go about your routine. The brand recommends a minimum of 10 minutes per session, three to five times per week.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
I love the natural glow I have after each session with the HigherDose Red Light Mask, but what’s really cool is that my results have gotten even better with time. Since I started using the mask regularly, my skin looks and feels like it’s aging in reverse.
My fine lines are smoothing out and my complexion looks brighter overall. The results are so good that I’d stick with the mask even if it was extremely complicated to use—but I’m thankful that it’s extremely simple and very comfortable.
Editor's tip:
One study found that women who used red light therapy at 650 nm every other day for 17 weeks experienced a 51% increase in hair density12—and another clinical trial found that red light therapy yielded increased hair density and thickness13 in both men and women after 24 weeks of treatment.
The HigherDose Red Light Hat uses FDA-cleared red light technology, with 120 medical grade LED bulbs that emit 650 nm red light to increase blood flow to the scalp, rejuvenate the hair follicle, and strengthen hair follicles at the root.
With a versatile design that looks just like a trendy baseball cap, the hat turns on with just the click of a button. The treatment time is just 10 minutes, at which point the hat will automatically turn off.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
I’ve been testing the HigherDose Red Light Hat alongside my boyfriend for about three months and we’ve both recently started to see early signs of new hair growth. I’ve also seen improved thickness, particularly in my part.
I love that the hat is soft and comfortable to wear (unlike many helmet-style red light hats)—and it costs significantly less than other options.
Is HigherDose worth it?
While the products are on the pricier side, I'd call it a worthwhile investment considering the impact they've had on my health and longevity and how I feel (and look!) day-to-day.
Recovery is an essential part of my routine (especially as a marathon runner) so the PEMF Mat and Infrared Sauna Blanket are my most-used HigherDose products—but the red light masks are a close runner up.
The takeaway
I don’t waste time talking about (or using) products that don’t work. So if I sound like a HigherDose groupie, it’s because these devices are that good. Don’t miss your chance to save 20% and experience the benefits for yourself. Use code MINDBODYGREEN at checkout.
