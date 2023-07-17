I'm sure I'm not alone here, but my chest is the first area to show signs of too much sun. No matter how diligent I am with sunscreen, I always seem to develop tan lines, freckles, and itchy sunburns in the delicate area.

Red light therapy is superb for enhancing skin tone and texture, especially for those experiencing the effects of inflammation and sun damage, so suffice it to say, I was very excited to give the Neck Enhancer a whirl.

I committed to using the device three times a week (the brand recommends a minimum of 10 minutes, three to five times per week), and I definitely started to notice some favorable results. Immediately after my first treatment, my neck and chest appeared brighter and way more even.

For any skeptics out there, yes, red light therapy really does work that fast: "A brighter and more radiant complexion is achieved after just one session," master esthetician Sarah Akram once told mbg. "But completing multiple sessions will yield greater results over time."

And with time, I did notice some of the freckles on my chest start to fade. I also have a scar on my chest from a recent dermatological procedure, and even that spot started to lighten up! (Although, I did pair the treatment with a nightly scar cream.)