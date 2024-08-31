Advertisement
Run, Don't Walk: Filterbaby Just Launched A Shower Filter & It's 30% Off (!!!)
I could recommend hair and skin care products until I’m blue in the face, but if you’re still showering in unfiltered water, you’re likely going to be frustrated by your results.
Per board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Westbay, common chemicals, and minerals in tap water (e.g., chlorine, calcium, and magnesium) can lead to skin irritation, redness, dryness, dull hair, and shedding.
“[Shower filters] can leave your hair feeling softer and more manageable, and your skin feeling smoother and less dry,” Westbay says, adding that filtering your water can also help reduce issues such as dandruff, scalp irritation, and hair that feels heavy or greasy even after washing.
I was skeptical that a shower filter would make that much of a difference, but it’s truly the best thing I’ve ever done for my skin and hair—which is why I’m ecstatic over this new launch from Filterbaby (and the fact that it's currently 30% off).
The sleek inline filter removes contaminants such as chlorine, chloramine, and lead from your shower water, resulting in reduced breakouts and redness, softer skin and hair, and less shedding.
What's great about the Filterbaby shower filter
It’s effective
I was immediately impressed when I dug into Filterbaby’s filter components. The brand is so transparent about its technology!
Filterbaby uses a proprietary filter that includes a high-grade activated carbon and KDF (which experts have specifically recommended to me for the best shower filters).
The Filterbaby filter removes 99% of chlorine and chloramine (known skin irritants) and 99% of lead and other hard metals that are damaging to your skin and hair.
It’s versatile
I do love filtered showerheads (like the Jolie and the Canopy), but what stands out about the Filterbaby filter is that the inline design will be compatible with your existing showerhead.
What’s more, the filter is available in chrome, gold, or black—so you don’t have to change the entire aesthetic of your bathroom.
It’s expert-designed
Filterbaby designed the shower filter with hair restoration surgeon Dr. Dorfman, and the brand has worked with many other physicians to develop the best possible products for your skin and hair.
Above all, I love that Filterbaby and its team of experts are focused on addressing the root of your hair and skin concerns rather than just slathering another product on top.
It’s easy to install
I thought installation would require a professional, but it’s actually so simple. You’ll just remove your existing showerhead, attach the Filterbaby shower filter to the wall pipe, and reattach your showerhead to the filter.
Next, let the water run for one minute—and then you’re all set! The filter will need to be replaced every three months, and the brand offers a subscription to make things even simpler.
It’s sustainable
Because of the titanium construction, the Filterbaby filter uses 80% less plastic than the average shower filter.
The results
Once I saw my results from installing a shower filter (reduced redness, no breakouts, softer skin, shinier hair, and so much less shedding), I was pretty angry I hadn’t thought of it sooner.
I truly believe in a few years we’ll be wondering why we ever washed our hair, body, and face with unfiltered water—and brands like Filterbaby are making that possible.
The takeaway
If your skin and hair feel tight and brittle after every shower, consider this your sign to start filtering that water. Filterbaby's sleek-yet-durable shower filter removes 99% of harsh chemicals to reveal healthier skin and hair without adding any time to your routine—and it’s currently 30% off.
Editor’s tip: I’d strongly recommend adding the faucet filter to your order while it’s on sale. Because once you start showering in cleaner water, you won’t want to wash your face with anything else.
