Beauty

This Natural Serum Combats Redness, Irritation, & Signs Of Aging & It's 20% Off (Today Only)

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
October 31, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
October 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are few things I love more than finding one skin care product that addresses a multitude of concerns—and thousands of rave reviews for this True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum show I’m not alone. 

The formula relies on a natural ingredient that’s gotten a lot of love in recent years: chebula oil. Shown to calm irritation, combat dark spots and fine lines, and brighten the skin, the botanical has actually been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years, and it has a lengthy list of benefits.

Ergo, it’s no surprise reason women of all ages are calling this lightweight serum the ‘holy grail of skin care.’ And today only you can try it for 20% off (discount automatically applied at checkout).

Editor's tip:

True Botanicals also makes the Everything Rescue Balm Brooke Shields dubbed a “thirst-quenching game changer.”

True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum

$72 (was $90)
true botanicals chebula active serum

What's great about the serum

Our beauty director, Alexandra Engler, previously named the True Botanicals Chebula Active Immunity Serum one of the best natural antioxidant serums, and it’s been recommended by multiple trusted experts.

Thanks to its high-quality ingredients and impressive results, Engler says this pillowy serum quickly skyrocketed to one of her favorites of all time, adding that it improves signs of aging, calms redness, and smooths fine lines. 

Celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno also uses this serum on her clients. “I actually like it as a primer for makeup because it has a nice grippy grubbiness to it, but basically, it's one of the highest antioxidant serums that you can use,” she previously told mindbodygreen

What’s more, the serum is packed with other antioxidant ingredients such as elderberry, green tea, echinacea, and ginger. 

The formula also features hydration superstar, hyaluronic acid, along with aloe vera extract to restore the skin barrier and give your skin a natural plumping effect.  

While highly effective (just look at these before and afters!), I love that the Chebula Active Serum is gentle enough for all skin types to use daily. 

I’m not easily drawn in by reviews, but I can’t ignore the love that this serum has garnered from thousands of women ages 25 to over 80 years old. Countless reviewers swear it’s turned back the clock on their aging skin, and many say the serum works its magic in just a few uses. 

What a few testers have to say:

  • “I am 66 years old and I use the Nourishing Cleanser, Chebula Active Serum, and Pure Radiance Oil twice a day. After just one month, my skin tone is so much better and my dark spots are greatly diminished! I am no longer applying cover-up or foundation!”
  • “This has done wonders for my 46-year-old skin. Much more hydrated and supple, less visible crows feet, and even some of my sunspots have nearly disappeared.”
  • “Though pricey for my humble budget I will continue with these products as nothing (and I mean absolutely nothing) has made such a great difference with my aging skin.”
  • “Really happy with this serum. I have crepey skin and it has helped dramatically. I even started using it on my hands and wow! Very pleased.”
  • “The serum has softened my many wrinkles and brought back some life to my 71 year old skin. Combined with the Radiant oil, my skin has taken on new life. It now feels nourished and truly moisturized.”

The most common qualm is the serum’s price—and, while most reviewers say it’s worth every penny, I’m personally jumping on the rare chance to save 20%.

True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum

$72 (was $90)
true botanicals chebula active serum

The takeaway

Many skin care products make big claims and fail to deliver, but thousands of reviews prove this natural serum is worth its hype. Don’t miss your chance to save 20% on this one-stop-shop for soft, plump, younger-looking skin. Your future self will thank you.

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products

Alexandra Engler

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better
Beauty

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better

Hannah Frye

