This Natural Serum Combats Redness, Irritation, & Signs Of Aging & It's 20% Off (Today Only)
There are few things I love more than finding one skin care product that addresses a multitude of concerns—and thousands of rave reviews for this True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum show I’m not alone.
The formula relies on a natural ingredient that’s gotten a lot of love in recent years: chebula oil. Shown to calm irritation, combat dark spots and fine lines, and brighten the skin, the botanical has actually been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years, and it has a lengthy list of benefits.
Ergo, it’s no surprise reason women of all ages are calling this lightweight serum the ‘holy grail of skin care.’ And today only you can try it for 20% off (discount automatically applied at checkout).
Editor's tip:
What's great about the serum
Our beauty director, Alexandra Engler, previously named the True Botanicals Chebula Active Immunity Serum one of the best natural antioxidant serums, and it’s been recommended by multiple trusted experts.
Thanks to its high-quality ingredients and impressive results, Engler says this pillowy serum quickly skyrocketed to one of her favorites of all time, adding that it improves signs of aging, calms redness, and smooths fine lines.
Celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno also uses this serum on her clients. “I actually like it as a primer for makeup because it has a nice grippy grubbiness to it, but basically, it's one of the highest antioxidant serums that you can use,” she previously told mindbodygreen.
What’s more, the serum is packed with other antioxidant ingredients such as elderberry, green tea, echinacea, and ginger.
While highly effective (just look at these before and afters!), I love that the Chebula Active Serum is gentle enough for all skin types to use daily.
I’m not easily drawn in by reviews, but I can’t ignore the love that this serum has garnered from thousands of women ages 25 to over 80 years old. Countless reviewers swear it’s turned back the clock on their aging skin, and many say the serum works its magic in just a few uses.
What a few testers have to say:
- “I am 66 years old and I use the Nourishing Cleanser, Chebula Active Serum, and Pure Radiance Oil twice a day. After just one month, my skin tone is so much better and my dark spots are greatly diminished! I am no longer applying cover-up or foundation!”
- “This has done wonders for my 46-year-old skin. Much more hydrated and supple, less visible crows feet, and even some of my sunspots have nearly disappeared.”
- “Though pricey for my humble budget I will continue with these products as nothing (and I mean absolutely nothing) has made such a great difference with my aging skin.”
- “Really happy with this serum. I have crepey skin and it has helped dramatically. I even started using it on my hands and wow! Very pleased.”
- “The serum has softened my many wrinkles and brought back some life to my 71 year old skin. Combined with the Radiant oil, my skin has taken on new life. It now feels nourished and truly moisturized.”
The most common qualm is the serum’s price—and, while most reviewers say it’s worth every penny, I’m personally jumping on the rare chance to save 20%.
The takeaway
Many skin care products make big claims and fail to deliver, but thousands of reviews prove this natural serum is worth its hype. Don’t miss your chance to save 20% on this one-stop-shop for soft, plump, younger-looking skin. Your future self will thank you.
