Now that you’ve learned what chebula oil is, why it works, and where to buy it, let’s talk about how to add it to your daily routine.

Since this is an active ingredient, you’ll want to pat it on dry skin right after cleaning (rather than humectants, which do their best work on damp skin). You can use chebula in the morning and evening (or both) but generally, derms recommend you use antioxidants in the morning. "I like my antioxidants in the daytime because there is some evidence to suggest they can work with sunscreen to impart environmental protection," board-certified dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi, M.D., associate professor of dermatology at George Washington University Medical Center, told us about using vitamin C serums.​​

Plus, if you are partial to nighttime exfoliators or retinoids, you won’t layer the two right on top of the other (which can render them ineffective or lead to irritation for some). Also remember to follow up with your favorite moisturizer or oil. On that note, if you want to add in even more chebula to your skincare routine, or if you already have a favorite serum, True Botanicals also has a Chebula Extreme Cream you can use as a daily moisturizer.