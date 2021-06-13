21 A-List Clean Makeup Favorites, From A Celebrity Makeup Artist

For makeup artists, healthy skin is their palette: That's why they are so invested in taking care of their skin, and their clients' skin. Truly some of the best skin care tips and product recommendations have come from makeup artists—so much of their day is spent touching, tending to, and manipulating skin.

"You really want to use clean or natural products if it's something that is directly touching your face—so face lotion and face oil—because it's usually an everyday thing," says Denno. Not to mention, the skin on your face is so delicate, you'll want to make sure you're using smart products that work for your needs.

Her longtime go-to brand is Jenette Skin Care; she still swears by the soaps.

"She makes these amazing face soaps—and she started making them because I traveled so much and I was like, 'I love your mask, and I need it to help my acne. Can you make it into a soap form? So I don't have to carry a liquid mask?' and she did! And then she started making other soaps. Now I use either the Green Tea Facial Bar or her Cacao Herbal Infusion Soap Bar."

After, she mists her face—with a new favorite of hers called BLUH Alchemy Toning Elixir. ("So that's often what's been on repeat lately," she says.) After misting, she notes she'll top it off with an oil or serum. "Kypris makes this gorgeous product called Beauty Elixir 1,000 Roses. I love the scent. A lot of people don't like rose scents, and this is one of those roses that even if you don't like rose, you'll probably like this. It's delicious," she says.

Now, if she's wearing makeup that day, she'll opt for a primer-serum hybrid. "There's True Botanicals Chebula Active Immunity Serum, which I really like," she says. I actually like it as a primer for makeup because it has a nice grippy grubbiness to it, but basically it's one of the highest antioxidant serums that you can use. Chebula is just inherently a high antioxidant botanical."

Of course, no face routine is complete without sun protection. "Then I apply sunscreen," she says, noting that she switches up which one she uses based on what's happening that day. "I will either use Venus' EleVen Unrivaled Sun Serum, which is sheer and no tint or anything. Or I will grab the Josh Rosebrook Nutrient Day Cream SPF 30, which is a moisturizer as well. Or Suntegrity is what I use if I want something that has a bit of a tint to it. It's perfect for someone who wants to throw on a tinted moisturizer. It's a beautiful option," she says.

At night, after cleansing, she'll use a treatment step. At the moment that's either vitamin C or retinol. "So there's this amazing new vitamin C product on the market that I love called Common Heir, and not only because the product is great. It comes in these individual, biodegradable and compostable ampules, it has no scent, and the texture is delicious," she says. "Or I use Josh Rosebrook Retinol & Vitamin C Oil. And then I just pile on the creams and oils of various kinds and that's my bedtime routine!" Voilà!