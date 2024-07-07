Skip to Content
Integrative Health

I Took The Viome Full Body Intelligence Test, Here’s My Unfiltered Review

July 07, 2024
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.

July 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

At risk of stating the obvious: Your gut health plays a crucial role in your overall health and well-being. If your gut health isn’t optimized, the rest of your health won’t be either.

Ergo, I’ve been itching to get my hands on a gut health test for a long lime—so I jumped at the chance to test the Viome Full Body Intelligence™ Test

In the simplest of terms, this in-depth test analyzes the trillions of tiny organisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.) living inside your gut microbiome. These tiny organisms influence everything from your digestion to your mood, and the test helps identify imbalances.

But are these insights worth $400? Below, find my honest review of the Viome Full Body Intelligence™ Test. Plus, learn how I'm using my results to optimize my own gut health and well-being.

Don’t want to scroll? What you need to know:
  • The Viome Full Body Intelligence™ Test is simple to complete at home. The kit included an instruction booklet, stool sample collection kit, blood sample collection kit, saliva sample collection kit, measuring tape (for the questionnaire), and a pre-labeled bag. 
  • Providing a stool sample is, to put it mildly, not the most glamorous task—but I appreciated the detailed instructions and well-designed collection kit.
  • While the post-test questionnaire was a bit time-consuming, I appreciated how many valuable insights I got into my dietary needs, gut health, and more.
  • I received my results three weeks after sending in my samples, and was given personalized insights, dietary recommendations, and supplement suggestions tailored to my microbial profile.
  • I loved seeing the detailed list of recommended foods to enjoy, minimize, and avoid, based on my results.
  • Viome test kit
     
View on Viome | $399

Viome Full Body Health Intelligence Test

Viome Fully Body Health Intelligence Test
Collection method
Stool, blood, saliva
Biomarkers checked
Microbial RNA to identify bacteria, viruses, yeast, fungi, and mold, as well as human, bacterial, and microbial functions
Results time
2 to 3 weeks
Coverage
Insurance not accepted

Pros & Cons

Pros

Test is incredibly simple to take

Provides comprehensive insights into your microbiome, oral, and cellular health 

Customized dietary recommendations, supplement suggestions, and lifestyle modifications based on your individual microbial profile

Personalized health scores make it easy to identify areas of improvement

Cons

Test and supplements are pricey

Not FDA-approved

About the tester:
  • Age: 26
  • Activity level: Daily walks; 4-5 gym workouts per week; sedentary desk job
  • Diet: Generally healthy, but I do love my snacks and sweets!
  • Why I tried Viome: I wanted to try the Viome Full Body Health Intelligence Test because I’ve been curious about my gut and oral health and how it may be impacting my overall well-being.

What is Viome?

Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Naveen Jain, Viome provides at-home tests meant to take the guesswork out of which foods and supplements your body needs based on their advanced testing methods. 

Everyone’s body is unique, so Viome provides results based on millions of data points analyzed from your gene expressions to build a customized plan focused on the root causes of any microbial imbalance or inflammation.

Types of Viome tests:
  • Full Body Intelligence Test: A comprehensive analysis of the microbiome & cellular health that provides detailed insights into your microbial composition and scientifically backed personalized nutrition recommendations.
  • Gut Intelligence Test: Focuses specifically on gut health, this test is for those who want to monitor and address gut imbalances or health symptoms related to poor gut health.
  • Oral Health Intelligence Test: This test is designed to help you address and prevent harmful effects of potential bacteria in your mouth associated with cavities, gum inflammation, and bad breath.
  • CancerDetect Oral & Throat Test: A test designed to detect biomarkers associated with early-stage oral and throat cancer.
viome at home test kit
Image by India Edwards / mbg creative

How the Viome Full Body Intelligence™ Test Works

The Viome Full Body Intelligence™ Test is an at-home test that uses stool, blood, and saliva samples to analyze your microbiome. 

After ordering your test online, you’ll receive the kit in the mail within five business days. Once you receive and register your kit, it’s time to collect the samples and complete your questionnaire. The kit includes detailed instructions for how to collect each sample.

The test kit includes:
  • Instruction booklet
  • Stool sample collection kit
  • Saliva sample collection kit
  • Blood sample collection kit
  • Measuring tape (for the questionnaire)
  • Pre-labeled mailing bag to ship your samples

Next, you’ll mail back your kit in the provided bag—and once the lab receives your sample, they’ll use advanced metatranscriptomic sequencing technology to provide complete insights into the best supplements, gut biotics, oral biotics, and food for you.

Within two to three weeks of sending back your test kit, you’ll receive your results.

The Viome Full Body Health Intelligence Test results include:
  • More than 50 “health scores” representing an overall assessment of key biomarkers that impact how you feel, look, and age. These scores help determine your diet and supplement recommendations.
  • A list of recommended foods (and superfoods!) to incorporate into or eliminate from your diet.
  • Supplement recommendations for any areas that Viome thinks your body could use a little extra support. Just note, these recommendations are for the brand’s own supplements.

viome at home test kit
Image by India Edwards / mbg creative

How much does the Full Body Health Intelligence Test cost?

Let's talk dollars and cents. Or in this case, $399.00. That's the price tag for the Viome Full Body Health Intelligence Test—and trust me, we're aware it's not exactly pocket change.

However, that hefty price tag comes with a ton of value packed into one comprehensive test. 

If you’re looking to make the most out of your Viome experience, the brand offers a convenient subscription plan that includes not just the Full Body Health Intelligence Test, but also a monthly supply of supplements and probiotics tailored to your personalized results.

Keep in mind: The supplement recommendations can be a bit pricey, depending on your unique formula. My plan for eight capsules per day came out to about $6.63 per dose.

Editor's tip: Viome is running a sale right now for $100 off this test(!!!) with code FOURTH100.

Is the Viome Full Body Health Intelligence Test worth it?

So, would I recommend investing in a $399 health assessment kit? If you’re genuinely looking for personalized insights into your whole-body health, dietary recommendations, and overall well-being (and you have the budget), then the investment is completely worthwhile. 

You’ll receive a wealth of information, and if you are willing to make the recommended changes it could have a dramatic impact on your health and well-being.

However, if the cost is prohibitive or if you don’t plan to follow the recommendations, you may want to explore other options or seek additional guidance from your healthcare provider.

viome test kit contents (lancet, alcohol pad, stool collector)
Image by India Edwards / mbg creative

My experience testing Viome’s Full Body Health Intelligence Test

First, let’s address the elephant in the room: Providing a stool sample is, to put it mildly, not the most glamorous task.

However, the thorough instructions and well-designed collection kit made the process as straightforward as possible. I also appreciated that Viome included extra collection tubes just in case of any mishaps.

The rest of the process was smooth sailing. Packaging up the sample and sending it off to Viome's laboratory was simple, especially since the brand provides a prepaid shipping label and envelope.

Then came the waiting game: roughly three weeks. When my results finally arrived, I was blown away by the wealth of information provided. 

The detailed analysis revealed the composition of my gut microbiome and delved into the functional activity of the microorganisms thriving within. 

I wasn't exactly jumping for joy when I received my health scores, but I did love finally having detailed insights into my gut microbiome, dietary recommendations tailored to my unique profile. Plus, I was excited to get personalized suggestions for how to support my health goals. 

Bottom line: I’m genuinely excited to digest (pun intended) all this information and take all the necessary steps based on the valuable insights I received.

The takeaway

Eager to optimize your gut health and feel the benefits firsthand? Viome’s Full Body Intelligence Test armed me with a clearer understanding of my health, and I now feel empowered to make positive changes to my diet, lifestyle, and overall well-being. 

Next up: Improving my sleep.

