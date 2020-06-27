If you suffer from hyperpigmentation, chances are you're familiar with the uphill battle of ridding those dark spots. Fading those marks takes time, patience, and (let's be honest) a pinch of faith. So allow us to remind you of the setback that may come your way: Unfortunately, hyperpigmentation can get worse in the summer.

That's not to say you can't do anything about it. Of course, a proper sunscreen regimen should be your main priority, summer or not. But to give your skin an extra layer of support, you might want to consider approaching those spots internally. Here's why.