So here’s the thing: Hydrogen peroxide wipes out all the bacteria—including the good kind. Just like in our gut microbiome, our skin also has colonies of bacteria that help with a number of processes (namely, help protect us from environmental damage, aid in wound healing, and make sure the skin is less permeable). A strong antibacterial like hydrogen peroxide can destroy all those good, necessary bacteria; without them, you may face an impaired skin barrier, as well as issues like redness and skin peeling. Of course, those with sensitive skin should probably steer clear, as those individuals already face a compromised skin barrier.

At stronger concentrations, hydrogen peroxide is especially irritating, even leading to burns or scarring for some; it make sense—a cleaning solution that's strong enough to kill viruses might be a little too heavy-duty for the delicate skin of the face. Which is why if you are going to use the antibacterial, always, always, use a diluted version (many drugstore options offer 3% solutions).

But even with a diluted product, be mindful of the side effects: According to King, diluted hydrogen peroxide can still have rather damaging and drying effects; it even has the potential to bleach the skin (peroxide has the ability to bleach fabrics, after all), so those with darker skin tones should be extra careful.