This Viral Trend Has People Using Band-Aids On Breakouts & It's Working

Another day, another TikTok beauty trend. Only this one has legs, unlike some of the more questionable videos glossed over my feed. (Looking at you, "sunscreen contouring." Shudder.)

This time, users have been placing bandages on their pimples overnight and waking up to calm, clearer skin. Take this video from user May Sanders (it’s garnered 11.6 million views and counting): She secures a few band-aids over her face, cutting a couple in half to fit smaller areas, and leaves them on overnight. In the morning, she peels them off, et voilà—her blemishes have sufficiently shrunk in size.

Seems too good to be true, no? We spoke with a derm to suss out the science: