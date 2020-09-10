mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This Derm-Approved Hack Is The Easiest Way To Figure Out Your Skin Type

This Derm-Approved Hack Is The Easiest Way To Figure Out Your Skin Type

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman looking in mirror at skin problems

Image by PeopleImages / iStock

September 10, 2020 — 23:13 PM

What’s your skin type? It’s a loaded question—knowing your skin type is practically the cornerstone of skin care, and yet many respond by averting their eyes or offering up a resounding uhh. That’s because identifying your skin type is, well, difficult. There can be tons of variables at play, not to mention your skin can fluctuate quite a bit depending on your environment and lifestyle.

However, board-certified dermatologist Lindsay Zubritsky, M.D., has a hack to make discovering your skin type oh-so easy. Over TikTok, she explains an easy trick to figure out what skin type you actually have—and fast. 

An easy hack to identify your skin type. 

First thing’s first: To truly I.D. your skin type, there’s a host of factors to keep in mind (age, hormone fluctuations, and genetics, to name a few), and some people can even have a skin-type-hybrid of sorts. That said, it’s always best to take the time to familiarize yourself with your own skin or consult a professional who can make the best call.

But if you’re itching to know your general skin type, like, right now, Zubritsky recommends using the “bare-faced method.” All you need to do is wash your face with a gentle, mild cleanser and pat dry. Don’t touch your skin for 30 minutes (no serums, moisturizer, or toners—hence, the bare-faced method). After the half hour is up, notice how your skin looks and feels:

  • If your skin feels tight, especially when you smile or make other facial expressions, you likely have dry skin. 
  • If you notice some shine only around your nose and forehead, you likely have combination skin. (Your skin can also feel somewhat tight, but the real marker here is the shiny T-zone.) 
  • If your cheeks, forehead, and nose are all slicked shiny, you probably have oily skin. Your face won’t feel too tight, either. 
Advertisement

The takeaway.

It’s not a perfect science—there could be other factors at play, like your environment or water type, for instance—but it’ll certainly do in a pinch. The hack essentially reveals what your bare face would look like without any product interfering with your natural oil production. And if you simply can’t bear the thought of waiting 30 minutes without a dollop of moisture? Well, as Zubritsky notes in a comment, "There's your answer."

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

These 8 Tips From Derms Will Seriously Keep Ingrown Hairs Away For Good

Alexandra Engler
These 8 Tips From Derms Will Seriously Keep Ingrown Hairs Away For Good
Beauty

Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine

Jamie Schneider
Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Frank Lipman, M.D.
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Integrative Health

The Unwanted Side Effect Of Overbrushing Teeth, From A Holistic Dentist

Abby Moore
The Unwanted Side Effect Of Overbrushing Teeth, From A Holistic Dentist
Functional Food

Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus

Eliza Sullivan
Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus
Motivation

12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

New Study Explores How Your Partner's Goals May Influence Your Own

Abby Moore
New Study Explores How Your Partner's Goals May Influence Your Own
Integrative Health

Bacteria In Your Poop May Predict Heart Disease, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Bacteria In Your Poop May Predict Heart Disease, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Amy Schumer Has Lyme Disease — Why Do Her Fans Think Bees Can Help?

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Has Lyme Disease — Why Do Her Fans Think Bees Can Help?
Routines

A Simple-Yet-Effective Crunch Variation To Work Your Abs & Obliques

Sarah Regan
A Simple-Yet-Effective Crunch Variation To Work Your Abs & Obliques
Functional Food

Why This Functional MD Wants You To Cool It On Charring Your Veggies

Jamie Schneider
Why This Functional MD Wants You To Cool It On Charring Your Veggies
Love

What To Expect On Your First Day In Couples' Therapy, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What To Expect On Your First Day In Couples' Therapy, In Case You're Curious
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-bare-faced-method-to-figure-out-your-skin-type

Your article and new folder have been saved!