Most of the shower-time conversation tends to focus on length (are you staying in until your fingertips are pruned?) and water temperature (are you stepping under a scalding spray?). But let's take a deeper dive into the droplets themselves: Are you showering in hard or soft water?

For some, the type of water can tip the scale between supple and dry, irritated skin. But how do you know which type of water you have? Here's how to tell what's coming out of the tap and what to do about it.