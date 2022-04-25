We Found Them: Here's The 15 Best Smelling Body Lotions

If you're looking for a body lotion that does it all and smells good, well here you go. The mbg postbiotic body lotion hydrates the skin and traps moisture for all-day nourishment. Unlike many body lotions, this blend includes pre- and postbiotics that work to support the skin's microbiome (which plays a role in overall skin health). The scent is created thoughtfully: For top notes, you'll smell bergamot, ylang-ylang, and petitgrain. In the middle, neroli is the predominant note. The base is warm cedarwood. Say yes to microbiome care that doubles as an aromatic experience.

Pro: Great for everyday use

Con: Subtle, slightly floral scent (in case you're looking for something stronger)

mbg neroli postbiotic body lotion ($30); shop.mindbodygreen.com