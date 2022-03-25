All The Juicy Info On Watermelon In Skin Care & How To Use It

Super fruits like watermelon have been touted as a good-for-you food pretty much since people have been eating the deliciously refreshing fruit. Though we favor watermelon for its flavor (especially in the summer months!), it is also incredibly hydrating internally and comes with a host of full-body benefits.

Beyond these notable perks, watermelon has also been shown to improve skin’s health. Thanks to its nutrients, watermelon can help deliver a brighter, smoother, plumper complexion. Keep scrolling to see all the incredible skin care benefits of watermelon and how to obtain them for yourself.