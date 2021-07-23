Look, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that the ticket to hydrated, supple skin is to only eat healthy, hydrating foods. It’s like when celebrities tell you the secret to their smooth complexions is drinking tons of water, instead of their access to top shelf treatments, procedures, and professionals: Sure, what you eat and drink shows up on your skin—no doubt about that—but keeping it moisturized and plump always requires multiple avenues.

That caveat being said: While diet isn’t the only avenue, it’s still an important one to keep in mind; a few specific foods are even well-known for their complexion-changing properties. Recently, board-certified dermatologist and mbg Collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D., raved about her favorite skin-healthy fruit over TikTok—and the best part? It’s practically a summertime staple.

Yes, eating watermelon is actually great for the skin, says Bowe. Here’s why this juicy fruit is derm-approved.