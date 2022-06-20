 Skip to content

Must Try: This RD's Watermelon-Berry Collagen Margarita Recipe

Must Try: This RD's Watermelon-Berry Collagen Margarita Recipe

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.
Berry Watermelon Margaritas with Fresh Lime Wedges

Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy

June 20, 2022 — 16:02 PM
When registered dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, told us about her frozen watermelon-berry collagen margarita recipe, we were practically buzzing with excitement to share (and try it!). Below, we explain just what gives this summer marg its healthy, beauty-enhancing twist,* followed by Cording's easy-to-make recipe.

Bright and acidic, this frozen watermelon-berry margarita practically screams summer. Watermelon is such a refreshing treat, and the frozen berries add a nice flavor, texture, and gorgeous color (plus more antioxidants and fiber—who doesn't want that?). But what really makes this summer marg sing is mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+. A few scoops of the skin-supporting supplement can enhance your long-weekend glow.*

Keeping your collagen levels up to par is crucial for firm, taut skin.* And clinical studies have shown that collagen supplements are able to promote collagen and elastin production, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels and elasticity and manage roughness.*

Additionally, mbg's formula is packed with antioxidants. If you really want to protect skin from oxidative damage and free radicals as you lounge over the long weekend, you must provide your skin cells with antioxidants internally.* Good news is, beauty and gut collagen+ contains all the key players: vitamin C, vitamin E, turmeric, and SGS.* Finally, the powder contains hyaluronic acid to enhance your skin's natural hydration levels so you and your skin can feel refreshed as you sip.* 

The result? A frothy, subtly sweet cocktail that's bound to become a fan favorite. (Here's a hack: Remove the alcohol, and you've got yourself an equally yummy summer-inspired smoothie.)

Cording's Frozen Watermelon-Berry Collagen Margarita

Makes 4 servings 

Ingredients

  • ½ cup tequila
  • ¼ cup triple sec or Cointreau
  • 4 cups watermelon cubes
  • 1 cup frozen mixed berries 
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons lime juice
  • 4 scoops mbg's beauty & gut collagen+
  • 2 cups ice
  • 4 slices lime wedges, for garnish
Method

  1. Layer ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth. 
  2. Divide among 4 glasses, and garnish each with a lime wedge. Serve immediately. 
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
