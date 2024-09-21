Advertisement
8 Easy Ways To Add Aromatherapy To Your Shower Routine
Sometimes adding a little intention to your daily activities can make them feel more like an act of self-care rather than something mundane to check off a to-do list. There are many ways to do this, such as practicing mindfulness as you walk, playing your favorite song when you wake up, engaging in a relaxing skin care routine, and what we're discussing today: shower aromatherapy.
If you've been to a spa, you're probably familiar with the intoxicating smells that essential oils produce. Maybe you're already experienced in traditional essential oil practices, but you may be missing out on one of the most enjoyable times to experience aromatherapy: during your daily rinse.
We're going to list a few ways to romanticize this step in your routine, some DIY and some ready-to-buy. This way, you'll add some much-needed pampering into your day without having to carve out any extra time. Let's dive in.
Shower melts
If you're a fan of bath bombs but don't exactly have the time or the resources to take a leisurely bath every day, don't fret. There is a shower version of bath bombs that not only make your shower feel more luxurious but can also be made at home. Enter, shower melts.
As you may guess, the star ingredient in these shower bombs, we'll call them, is essential oils. Although you can fully choose which oils you prefer based on scent, different oils can actually affect your mood in different ways.
For example, lavender is a great essential oil when it comes to relaxation1 and better sleep2, whereas peppermint can increase alertness3. For this reason, you may choose to have different shower melts for different times of the day you choose to cleanse—based on whether you're looking to relax before bed or wake up your brain in the morning.
If this sounds like a DIY you want to try out, we have a step-by-step guide ready for you here, including how to make shower melts and a few of our go-to blends.
Eucalyptus
If you're already one to romanticize your daily cleanse, you're probably familiar with the act of hanging eucalyptus from the showerhead. Although this plant does add some nice visual décor, the benefits of eucalyptus in the shower go far beyond the eye and actually have a much longer history than you might think.
When you hang eucalyptus from the shower head after rolling out the bundle, the aroma will seep out in spa-like steam. This can help soothe your respiratory system and invigorate your senses without overstimulating. This makes eucalyptus an amazing addition for both the morning and evening.
Of course, you should only keep the bundle in your shower for as long as it gives off a scent, then switch it out. If you want to learn more about the benefits of hanging this plant in the shower, you can read all about it here.
Shower bouquets
If you like the idea of a eucalyptus bundle but crave even more than just the eucalyptus scent in your shower, you can level up by creating a full shower bouquet. This means adding more botanicals to create a custom blend of natural oils that can make you feel, well, any way you want really.
As we mentioned before, different oils can stimulate the senses in different ways. Adding lavender and chamomile can create the ultimate wind-down environment for an evening cleanse. On the flip side, tying in some peppermint and rosemary will make your morning wake-up that much easier.
You'll make these bouquets the same way you do a traditional eucalyptus bundle: get your plants, roll over them with a rolling pin or wine bottle, and tie them with twine to hang from the showerhead.
Shower sprays
Now if putting together a bouquet and periodically switching it is too involved, a shower spray may be a better option for those on the go. Of course, you can make your own spritz by blending together water and essential oils, but there are a few premade options we love as well.
This Calm Shower Mist for Parachute by OSEA is perfect for the pre-sleep evening rinse. With notes of bergamot and lavender, you're sure to feel that ahh-inducing feeling that will set you up for deep sleep.
If you're partial to an a.m. cleanse, the Wake Up Call Shower Steamer Spray by Uncommon Goods will be a better fit. This blend has spearmint and citrus notes to awaken the senses in a gentle and natural manner. If you need something to look forward to in order to get out of bed on time, this product will help fill that gap.
Shower aromatherapy is what you make it—and it doesn't have to be complicated or DIY intensive if you don't want it to be. Shower sprays are an easy one-stop shop to make your shower feel like a spa without spending the time and energy to create that environment on your own.
Oil diffusers
This one is especially great if you're looking to extend your aromatherapy experience beyond the shower or if you already have an essential oil diffuser. Simply relocate your diffuser to the bathroom, add in your desired oils, and turn it on. Let it diffuse for a little bit before hopping in the shower to ensure the oils have had time to spread throughout the space.
Once you do hop in, the oils mixed with the steam will give you the same experience as many other options, and you can move the diffuser back after your shower to keep the experience going. This technique may offer a lighter smell for those that are sensitive to essential oils or if you prefer a subtle aromatherapy experience rather than one that's immersive.
Reuse your citrus peels
Now this one is perfect for those who shower in the morning. As we mentioned, citrus scents can be stimulating and help elevate your mood and awaken the senses, making them perfect for the a.m. rinse.
One way to do this without having to buy any essential oils or other products is to reuse your citrus peels. Simply store your peels in the freezer over time and pull out a few peels when you're ready for that spa-like experience.
Once you turn the water on hot, place the peels on the ground of the shower and let them defrost, releasing their powerful scents. You can do this with any citrus whether it be lemon, orange, lime, grapefruit, etc. It's up to you. This is one eco- and budget-friendly way to add a touch of luxury to your shower experience.
Essential oil drops
So you want the full-on aromatherapy experience but you're not trying to spend too much time or money to get there; we hear you.
Here's a simple option: adding essential oil drops to your shower directly. The same rules apply when it comes to choosing your desired scent profile—relaxing, stimulating, sinus-clearing, what have you—but now you just have to select the oils.
Before you turn the shower on, place a few drops of your oils in the corners of your shower where the water flow is minimal. This way you'll reap the benefits of the oils for longer since they won't wash down the drain.
All you have to do is, well, enjoy! The oils will diffuse as the hot water hits the floor and steam fills the air. You can even keep your oils in the shower if you want to add more throughout your rinse.
This method is to the point and extremely customizable. If one day you're looking for stronger scents for an aromatic experience, add more oils. But if you're looking for something subtle, then stick to fewer drops. All the pleasure without the fuss.
Aromatic body wash
This may be the most efficient way to create a spa-like aromatic experience in your shower. All you have to do is put a little bit of intention into your body wash selection. Although most of us always reach for a body wash with a scent we enjoy, going for natural body washes with essential oils is an easy way to level up your body care and your shower experience.
Our pick? The Shower Gel by Rahua. This natural cleanser contains lavender, eucalyptus, sweet vanilla, and notes of Palo Santo. It's packed with hydrating oils to keep your skin smooth while also providing that luxurious shower experience.
This step is the ultimate timesaver as it's already a part of your shower routine—just reinvented. Like we said, adding a bit of intention to your daily routine can have a big impact over time, and selecting your body wash to make you feel something rather than just cleanse is an easy way to do just that.
The takeaway
Romanticizing your daily routine is an efficient way to add a bit of joy to your day without having to set aside any extra time.
Shower aromatherapy is not a new practice but may be new to you, and in that case, you now know eight ways to add this practice to your life however you see fit. If you're new to the essential oil space, it's important to take some time to educate yourself on how aromatherapy works and how to get the most out of it.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel