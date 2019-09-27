Nontoxic Fall & Winter Skin Care: How To Transition Your Routine

The change in weather has a much bigger effect on our skin than people give it credit for. It's also easy to assume that a fall skin care makeover is just marketing (and listen, there's some of that too). But we make changes in our behavior—from the meals we make to workouts we do—based on the weather all the time: Why would skin care be any different?

"Your environment affects all parts of your body, so of course it will affect your skin! For example, in the summer you tend to be outside more: So you tend to think about how heat and humidity affect or skin; as well as environmental aggressors, like pollution or sun exposure," says board-certified dermatologist Howard Murad, M.D., who also notes that sunscreen and pollution protection is an issue in the winter as well: This is not permission to skip SPF! In fact, Murad City Skin Age Defence Broad Spectrum SPF 50 is 100% mineral sunscreen and one of my all-time favorites.

"But the winter is drier, so that's when we need to focus on adding moisture, preventing water loss, and making sure the skin barrier is supported, as it becomes easily compromised when it's dry," he says. "Your skin is the first line of defense—when you're taking care of your skin you're taking care of your body."