Ring In Fall With These 6 Rituals For Forgiveness & Joy

The equinoxes are the two days out of the whole year when the northern and southern hemispheres receive the same amount of sunlight and the days and nights are the same length. Traditionally, the autumn equinox has been a time for cultures around the world to celebrate the harvest of important crops like yams, corn, rice, and pumpkins. Their rituals are imbued with a reverence for nature, fueled by the belief that if we respect Mother Earth, she will gift us with abundance.

Now, in a world where we are encouraged to overextend ourselves and keep doing more and more, it's easy for an occasion like the equinox to get lost. But the universe is nudging us to reflect, to rest, and to simply be here now, at least for today. Here are a few of my favorite ways to do so: