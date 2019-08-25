If I were to describe that slice of time between the waning days of summer but well before the brisk arrival of fall, it'd be the color palette below. It's that early September sunset, with its simmering shades of magenta, crimson, and deep orange. It's that lasting golden warmth that lingers on the skin, well after the sun goes down. It's that last explosion of Summer Fun, before the seriousness of a new season sets in.

And, really, these new products would be worth the praise based on the spectacular hues alone, but what makes these extra special? The textures. For the last few years, I've come to love the plethora of so-satisfying-to-touch skin care options out there. (Water creams or transforming face washes, for example.) And now, the natural and nontoxic makeup market is cashing in on all the fun textures, too: from highlighters that feel like skin care items to eye shadows that you might mistake as lip glosses.