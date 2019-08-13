You've probably heard that nuts are good for your health. They're often touted as a high-protein, low-sugar food that's the perfect addition to any meal and makes a great on-the-go snack.

But which type of nut is the healthiest?

The competition is tough. But according to a new study showing that walnuts have a protective effect against inflammatory bowel disease, walnuts might come in at No. 1, at least as far as gut health is concerned.