The 9 Best Natural & Clean Heat Protectants + Why You Need To Use Them
Before you even think about touching that hot tool, you need to read this first: Make close friends with heat protectants if you style regularly. This is because they coat the strands with a buffering layer of nutrients that helps absorb the damage that comes with heat manipulation. They also help hold the intended style so you're less likely to go back and touch up the strands with more heat. Additionally, they can also help hydrate the hair and infuse the strand with nutrients, which are often depleted as the result of regular styling. Sounds like a win-win-win, no?
If you are looking for a new favorite, we've done the work for you. Here are the best of the best.
Best overall
There are several reasons this makes the list (the top of the list, no less!). First up is the ingredient list: Hydrolyzed quinoa provides hair proteins, organic jojoba oil conditions and supplies antioxidants, and polyquaternium acts as the shield. But we also adore it for the light-as-air foam texture that's effortless to rake through your strands evenly—no matter your hair texture, density, porosity, you name it—and absorbs almost instantly. No greasy, thick film here: All you are left with is beautiful, protected, nurtured hair.
Heated Defense, Kevin Murphy ($29)
Best for damaged hair
Not only does this help protect the hair from damage being done currently, but it also helps mend the appearance of previous damage. It does so with an inspired blend of baobab oil, angelica root, rice protein, and biotin. These all work together to strengthen and fortify the strands and mask split ends. It's also topped with amethyst crystal—for protection and inspiration of another kind.
Hair Love Prep Spray, InnerSense Beauty ($28)
Best for curly hair
Listen up: It's particularly vital for those with curls and coils to protect their strands for styling, as the hair types are more prone to dryness breakage in the first place. This also means you need to find an option that delivers with both hydration and strength. Look no further than this blend of certified organic ingredients like almond, argan, sacha inchi, and mongongo oils.
Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray, Mielle Organics ($7)
Best for straight hair
For those with straight strands, you'll want to err on the side of thinner, fast-absorbing textures and formulas. This is because straight hair gets oily faster—and doesn't as easily hide product and buildup. This light spray infuses lentil seed extract, which contains amino acids that can fortify the strands.
Melu Hair Shield, Davines ($37)
Best for frizz control
This beauty-editor favorite hair brand never misses the mark. This frizz-control cream helps seal down the cuticle—which is what causes frizz in the first place—so your blowout is smooth and stays that way. Our favorite part: In a clinical study done by the brand, it reduced breakage by 84%. No frizz and less breakage? Sign us up.
Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Creme, Briogeo ($24)
Best for hold
If you want your final style to stay in place without looking stiff, here's a dreamy thermal protectant that doubles as a styling product. We love the cocktail of hair-hydrating strengtheners (hydrolyzed soy protein and coconut extracts), plant-derived controlling agents, and natural woodsy floral fragrance.
Dressed Up, Hairstory ($36)
Best for shine
Looking for a glossy finish—but one that doesn't look greasy only a few hours later? This organic spray is made from botanical extracts (that are grown and harvested biodynamically!) like sunflower seed oil, orange oil, and macadamia seed oil. Your blowout will have a silky, satin finish.
Thermal Stress Protector, Oway ($42)
Best for color-treated hair
If you color your hair (especially if you lighten it with bleach), you need to be extra careful with heat. Since your cuticle is already vulnerable, adding heat to the mix can lead to breakage, breakage, and more breakage. But here's your solution: Olaplex is a beloved brand for its incredible bonding ingredients—your hair will look and feel like new after.
No. 7 Bonding Oil, Olaplex ($28)
Best for sensitive scalps
If you have sensitive skin, you are likely precious with what you put on your face. But what you put on your hair is just as important: Hair comes into contact with your scalp and face, no? We love this derm-founded brand that offers effective products—sans fragrance so you don't irritate your easily inflamed skin.
Blowout Creme, Seen ($24)
Why you need a heat protectant.
Never put a hot tool to your hair without protecting it first. Heat manipulation works by breaking down your hair's bonds so they are easier to change and reshape. Well, this process is a lot for the strand to deal with—and it often leaves the cuticle frayed and injured.
"Most hair is made of three layers: the inner fiber called the medulla, the middle layer called the cortex, and an outer layer called the cuticle," writes hairstylist Josh Rosebrook about damaged hair. "When hair becomes damaged, the cuticle raises, chips, becomes fragile, easily tangled, and loses moisture, luster, and the shine that's created when the cuticle is flat and smooth."
Now—you don't need to avoid heat styling altogether. But you do need to be smart about it (enter the heat protectants above).
As hair expert and board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., says, "I get lots of questions about heat styling, as it can cause a lot of damage. For my patients that are experiencing breakage and hair loss, I tell them to try to limit it to once weekly if possible," she says. "For fragile hair types, daily heat styling is likely to be damaging. It's not that these are off-limits: Just be smart about your use of your flat irons, hairdryers, or curling wands. Ultimately learning how to use these is more important than not using them altogether."
The takeaway.
Heat styling does a number on your strands—that doesn't mean you can't do it, but it does mean you need to protect your hair when you do. So if you are one to use flat irons, blow dryers, or curling wands, be sure to grab one of the recs above.
