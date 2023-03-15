Finding the right shampoo for your hair type is already an uphill battle, but it’s arguably even more grueling for those with thicker locks. You need a lather effective enough to reach deep into the roots and give the scalp a proper scrub yet gentle enough to avoid stripping coarser, easily parched strands—an operation not for the faint of heart.

Ever had a wash day that leaves your roots greasy and your lengths bone-dry? Or one that has your entire head looking frizzy? Yeah, you probably haven’t found the right cleanser for your thick, dense strands.

If this sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place: I tested some of the most popular shampoos for thick hair (as someone with a thick 2C mane, I consider myself a target customer). Below, discover which formulas are truly worth the hype.