A question that any hairstylist or beauty expert knows all too well: How often should I really be washing my hair? It's a valid question, as there are many competing answers to it depending on who you ask. Some say you should never skip a wash day, and others espouse the benefits of going weeks between shampoos. So you might be wondering where you fall on this shampoo spectrum.

The question is even more relevant now as many of us are sequestered indoors, rethinking many of our former beauty habits: Now that you don't need to wash regularly in order to style and re-style, perhaps it's the ideal time to figure out the right shampoo schedule for your hair and scalp.