The 11 Best Clean & Natural Hair Oils + How To Use Them
Best hair oils of 2023:
- Best for frizzy hair: Davines Oi Oil
- Best for hair growth: Allpa Botanicals Rosemary Hair Oil
- Best for damaged hair: Olaplex No.7 Bonding Hair Oil
- Best for dry scalp & dandruff: Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil
- Best for shine: Dae Prickly Pear Hair Oil
- Best for split ends: Fekkai Super Strength+ Everstrong Bonding Oil
- Best natural: Monday Muse The Gloss Scalp & Hair Oil
- Best for fine hair: JVN Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops
- Best for curly hair: Bread Beauty Supply Hair-oil
- Best luxury: Rahua Elixir
- Best budget: Innersense Harmonic Treatment Oil
Hair oil is one of those products that some see as frivolous, others completely essential. Whether or not hair oil is your desert island pick, one thing remains true: It can take your locks to the next level, if you use it right.
The most important thing is to find a hair oil that's right for your hair type, texture, habits, and so on. To come, the very best clean hair oils on the market right now and how to choose.
How to choose
Below, a few factors you should consider when shopping the following hair oils:
- Your hair type: If you have textured hair (think wavy, curly, or coily) then your strands are going to be on the drier side, compared to straight hair. This means you'll want a bit of a heavier formula, whereas anyone with straight hair should look for lightweight formulas.
- How you'll use it: Do you want to use oil only on your ends? Or do you want one versatile oil that can be applied to the strands and the scalp? Ask yourself these questions before you decide on a product, as some formulas are fit for one or the other.
- Sensorial preferences: Everyone has different ideas of what a perfect hair oil feels like: Some people want their oil to be weightless, others like the super moisturizing feel. Figure out which side you land on (or if you're down for either) to set yourself up for success.
- Your hair goals: Every step in your hair routine should contribute to the overall health and aesthetic goals you have for your hair, so it's helpful to identify these beforehand. Do you want to mask heat damaged strands? Do you want your hair to grow faster? Do you want shiny locks? Defined shape? Match your goals to the benefits each oil brings, and go with the one that checks the most boxes.
mbg's pick for the best hair oils of 2023
Best for frizzy hair: Davines Oi Oil
Pro
- Multi-purpose
- Pollution defense
Con
- Fragrance isn't for everyone
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilVitamin EAchiote fruit extractBuriti fruit extract
Frizz is no match for the Oi Oil. This salon-grade liquid gold is as versatile as it gets: It's fit for all hair types, it's lightweight yet deeply hydrating, and it even helps with detangling post-rinse. A combination of seed and fruit oils create a mix that's equal parts high-performance and high-protection—especially for those living in high air pollution zones. The formula is super spreadable so you only need a tiny bit, making the pricey bottle all the more worth it.
What our tester says:
"I have been recommended this oil countless times by hair stylists, celebrities, you name it. People fawn over its light texture, easy slip, mailability. You simply cannot write a hair oil roundup without including it. I personally use it as a styling oil: I add a bit to my palms, warm it up quite a bit, and then rake it through my hair. It helps lay down flyaways, add some shine, and makes it look more polished." -Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty Director
Best for hair growth: Allpa Botanicals Rosemary Hair Oil
Pro
- Ready to use rosemary oil
- Non-irritating for the scalp
Cons
- Strong rosemary scent may not be for everyone
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Rosemary oilMaracuja oilCastor oil
If you want to stimulate hair growth, rosemary oil is a good place to start. Why? Well, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months. This pre-mixed oil makes it easy to apply to the scalp without having to dilute the concentrate yourself, which is a major plus.
What reviewers say:
The reviews for this product are glowing. So many verified buyers sing praises of the oil's efficacy in terms of hair growth and shiny locks. While the rosemary fragrance may not be for everyone, plenty of reviewers find it relaxing and enjoyable. Plus, they say it fades fast, so you won't smell like rosemary all day long.
Best for damaged hair: Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Pro
- Repairs damaged hair
- Doubles as heat protectant
Con
- Not the best for taming frizz
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilVitamin EMoringa seed oilBond-building technologyNoni fruit powder
Anyone with super damaged strands, be it from over-processing your hair, loads of bleach, or heat damage, can benefit greatly from this hair oil. Olaplex uses a patented bond-repair technology that will encourage healthier looking hair that's also more resilient. The base blend of moringa and sunflower seed oils create a lightweight texture, so it can be used on any hair type without weighing down your strands.
What our tester says:
I've gone through at least five bottles of this hair oil over the years and I'm equally impressed each time I reintroduce it to my routine. The weightless formula genuinely makes my hair feel stronger, and gives my heat damaged strands another chance. I use it on wet strands after I shower and before I apply heat, and as a finishing touch post-styling. Douse your hair in No.7 and leave it in overnight, trust me it's like a therapy session for your hair.
Best for dry scalp and dandruff: Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil
Pro
- A variety of botanical oils and extracts
- Non-irritating formula
Cons
- Not the best for oily roots
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Castor oilSafflower seed oilJojoba seed oilSesame seed oilAshwagandhaDashmool
This is a pre-wash treatment oil for the scalp that you can leave on for five minutes to overnight. The dynamic formula contains almost 10 different oils along with plenty of extracts rich in antioxidants, all providing unique benefits for dry and dandruff-prone scalps. It's best to reserve this product as a rinse-out scalp treatment, as the blend could be a bit heavy when left in. My tip: Wash your hair twice after using this root treatment to ensure it's fully rinsed out.
What our reviewer says:
"This brand really always delights me with their formulas and products. I particularly love their hair and scalp oil, which can be used as an overnight treatment. I have frizzy, dry, breakage prone hair, so I'm pretty regularly doing deep conditioning treatments. I apply this oil directly to my scalp and roots, then finger brush it towards my ends. Then I put my hair in a scrunchy, go to bed, and wash in the morning. It really does soothe your scalp and keeps your roots feeling healthy." -Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty Director
Best for shine: Dae Prickly Pear Hair Oil
Pro
- Great for textured strands
- Boosts shine on curly & straight hair
Cons
- Some reviewers note trouble absorbing fully
Key ingredients:Vitamin EPrickly pear seed oilMeadowfoam seed oilArgan oilMoringa leaf oil
This oil is formulated to boost shine in all hair types, but the formula definitely fits dry hair over oil-prone strands. The antioxidant-rich formula is also ideal for anyone living in a highly polluted environment, as the free radical fighters will help shield your strands against oxidative stress.
What reviewers say:
Some reviews mention a residue when using the oil on dry strands. To avoid this, apply the oil to wet hair before styling and brush it through.
Best for split ends: FEKKAI Everstrong Bonding Oil
Pro
- Lightweight
- Masks split ends and frizz
Con
- Strong fragrance may not be for everyone
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilMoringa seed oilBond-building technologyArgan oil
Calling all hot tool lovers: This hair oil is a must if you want to tame your frizzy split ends and strengthen your hair at the same time. The unique bond-repair technology strengthens hair that has heat, color, or environmental damage while oils like sunflower seed and Argan help to restore a soft texture and boost shine.
What our tester says:
"Apply this oil pre-blow-dry, and thank me later. Not only does the lightweight, serum-like consistency cocktail perfectly with creams and leave-ins (I'll mix it with FEKKAI's Glossing Cream, and the results are stellar), but the bond-building technology penetrates deep into hair fibers and helps repair damage and split ends in real time. Not only that, but argan oil and moringa extract deliver a healthy coat of shine. I'm consistently floored by the salon-quality results." -Jamie Schneider, mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Best natural: Monday Muse The Gloss Scalp & Hair Oil
Pro
- Multi-use
- Simple, natural ingredient list
Cons
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Sweet almond oilPapaya seed oilOnion seed oilPumpkin seed oilBlack cumin seed oil
For those who prefer a minimalistic ingredient list, this oil is a dream. Not only can it be used to quench a super dry scalp and ease flaking (and clinically proven to do so), but it's also perfect for boosting luminosity on your strands—meaning your scalp treatment and hair oil are nicely packed into one beautiful bottle. Because the blend is free from super heavy or sticky oils, it easily rinses out leaving your scalp hydrated, but never greasy.
What reviewers say:
The reviews for this oil are absolutely glowing—almost all of which are 5-stars. Many users say this oil took their hair from dry and brittle to glossy and healthy, others saying they cannot recommend it more. While it may be on the expensive end, it's truly a scalp treatment and hair oil in one, so it's worth the price.
Best for fine hair: JVN Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops
Pro
- Lightweight, even on fine hair
- Absorbs quickly
Con
- Not the best for super dry hair types
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Moringa seed oilMeadowfoam seed oilRosemary leaf extractSqualaneHibiscus extract
This hair oil is designed to be lightweight, meaning it's great for fine or thin hair types as it won't weigh them down or make them look greasy. The combination of squalane, jojoba, and meadowfoam seed oil provide enough nourishment to feed your strands, without overdoing it. The formula is topped off with hibiscus extract for an antioxidant boost, protecting your hair from environmental stressors.
What our tester says:
"I have fine strands (meaning, the diameter of the hair fiber is very small). I also have dry, wavy-curly hair. This puts me in quite the predicament. I need nourishing products, but they can't be too dense or else my hair has absolutely no life to it. This one from JVN is the perfect balancing act. I never feel like it's weighing the strands down and it absorbs oh-so quickly." - Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty Director
Best for curly hair: Bread Beauty Supply Hair-oil
Pro
- Super hydrating
- Can be used as a pre-wash or leave-in oil
Con
- Not suitable for fine hair types
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Safflower seed oilSweet almond oilSoybean oilFatty acids
Curly and coily strands tend to be on the drier side, which is why they need loads of moisture to retain bounce and shine. Bread Beauty Supply answered these curly hair wishes with a rich and deeply hydrating oil made with fatty acids, sweet almond oil, soybean oil, and other highly occlusive ingredients to keep your dry strands hydrated for the long haul. Use it before shampoo to prevent over-drying your strands or run a few drops through your curls between washes to boost shine and hydration.
What reviewers say:
Reviews praise this oil for boosting shine without looking greasy. The negative reviews tend to speak of a heavy or greasy residue, which is much more likely to show up on super fine or thin hair types, given the dense formula.
Best luxury: Rahua Elixir
Pro
- Multi-use
- Great for dry or damaged strands
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Rahua (ungurahua) oilPalo santo
Rahual oil is an ingredient that comes from sustainable farming in the Amazon, so the price tag comes with meaning. It helps to fortify weak and damaged strands and nourishes the scalp to encourage healthier follicles ripe for growth. The earthy essence of palo santo reminds you to slow down and enjoy your hair care ritual—be it a scalp massage, styling session, etc.
What reviewers say:
While the bottle is expensive, many reviewers say this product is worth the price, often mentioning the longevity of the bottle as 2-3 drops of the hair oil goes a long way. Some use it as a hair oil, some a weekly scalp treatment, and some just on the ends.
Best budget: Innersense Harmonic Treatment Oil
Pro
- Safe for hair & skin
- Lightweight
Con
- Fragrance may not be for everyone
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Evening primrose oilMacadamia seed oilJojoba oilBitter orange flower extract
While this one may be a few bucks more than some of the other hair oils, it's budget-friendly because it's multi-purpose—as in you can use it on your skin, scalp, and your strands so you'll buy fewer products in the long run. The lightweight formula is made from jojoba oil and primrose oil combined with countless different flower and fruit extracts for a hefty dose of antioxidants.
What reviewers say:
Reviewers love this oil as a pre-scalp treatment, leave-in product, and even a calming face oil. Most reviewers note the oil has a lightweight consistency (which aligns with the formula), but some report feeling a bit more weight on super fine strands.
How we chose
Ingredients
We prioritize products with the most effective, safe, nourishing, and sustainable ingredients so you can trust that your money is going to a hair oil that will work, not just look pretty on your shelf.
Variety
No two people have the same exact hair needs, so we provide a variety of options ranging from different hair types to hair health levels and even sensorial experience. This way, you can shop with the nuance your locks deserve.
Affordability & accessibility
We include products from a range of different prices so that everyone can find a high quality, conscious hair oil that fits in their budget. We also keep accessibility in mind and deliver options from a wide range of retailers.
Testing & testimonials
We tested out hair oils firsthand to ensure accurate and honest reviews. When this wasn't possible, our editors utilized verified customer experiences.
Tips for using hair oil
- Don’t overdo it: Straight and fine hair types will be easily weighed down by hair oil, so don't apply too much if you struggle with volume as is.
- Mask split ends: One of the best ways to use hair oil is to mask your split ends—simply dab a few drops into your palm and gently coat your ends with the oil as the very last step in your styling routine.
- Try hair oiling: If you want to focus on reviving damaged hair, increasing shine, or encouraging hair growth, then you should try hair oiling, AKA "hair slugging". In short, apply your oil to the scalp and generously to your strands, massage it into the scalp, and let it all sit for a few hours or overnight before washing it out. Here's the full guide if you want to learn more.
- Pre- or post-styling: Some hair oils have heat-protective properties, meaning they should be used pre-styling. Others are designed specifically for finishing touches, so remember which function your hair oil serves—if not both.
- Give it a scrunch: If you have wavy or curly hair, scrunching the oil into your hair may be better than running your fingers through your strands, especially if you want to hold the shape.
FAQ
What oil stimulates hair growth?
If you want to stimulate hair growth, rosemary oil is a good place to start. Why? Well, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found thatrosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months.
What is the best oil for curly and frizzy hair?
The best oils for curly hair tend to be rich in fatty acids. Examples include coconut oil, Argan oil, olive oil, and avocado oil.
What oil makes hair smooth and silky?
Smooth and silky hair is generally caused by a few different factors including healthy hair that hasn't been over processed or excessively heat styled and adequate moisture from topical wash and styling products.
The takeaway
Hair oils can be a major game changer—if you find a product that works well with your hair type and goals. Remember to play around with your hair oil and try using it pre-wash, post-wash, post-styling, etc. to find a method that works for your specific needs. If you want to give hair oiling a shot, check out the full guide here.