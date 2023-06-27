Frizz is no match for the Oi Oil. This salon-grade liquid gold is as versatile as it gets: It's fit for all hair types, it's lightweight yet deeply hydrating, and it even helps with detangling post-rinse. A combination of seed and fruit oils create a mix that's equal parts high-performance and high-protection—especially for those living in high air pollution zones. The formula is super spreadable so you only need a tiny bit, making the pricey bottle all the more worth it.





What our tester says:

"I have been recommended this oil countless times by hair stylists, celebrities, you name it. People fawn over its light texture, easy slip, mailability. You simply cannot write a hair oil roundup without including it. I personally use it as a styling oil: I add a bit to my palms, warm it up quite a bit, and then rake it through my hair. It helps lay down flyaways, add some shine, and makes it look more polished." -Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty Director