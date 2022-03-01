Can I Stop Hair Loss? And 5 Other Hair Questions You Need Answered

We all love a good hair day. When your mane is looking luscious, it feels like nothing can stand in your way. But for some of us, it seems like the days of healthy, thick hair are becoming a thing of the past. The hair collecting in your brush and the frequently clogged shower drain may leave you frustrated and confused.

To help our readers better understand the triggers behind everyday hair loss, we talked to board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Keira Barr, MD, to answer some important hair-related questions.