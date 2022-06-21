"Collagen is not a component of hair," says Rachel Maiman, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical. "But the main component of hair, about 95% of it, is the protein keratin." And keratin, like all proteins, is made up of a unique blend of amino acids—primarily cysteine, proline, and glycine.

Collagen peptides can provide your diet with these amino acids, which can then be turned into keratin to form healthy hair at the follicle.* mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, suggests taking a peek at your collagen brand’s amino acid profile to see the exact breakdown of these protein building blocks. “This will inform proline percentage and all the other amino acid contributions, too," she says.

Plus, antioxidants can help strengthen and preserve hair follicles from oxidation (aka free radicals), which in turn, will improve the productivity of the hair follicle.* For targeted antioxidant support, mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ includes vitamins C and E, both of which are able to help neutralize free radicals in the whole body, including our scalp.*