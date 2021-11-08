I’m A Hair Colorist: These Are My Top 3 Tips For Healthy Graying Locks

For most of us, graying is an inevitable part of life. And how you choose to care for your silver strands is entirely up to you—be it blending it with color or embracing it as it comes in. No matter what you decide to do with your own, this most recent episode of Clean Beauty School is worth a listen.

In it, I chat with influential hair stylist Christin Brown, a curl and silvering expert. Throughout the episode we talk about every aspect of care, from what makes gray hair different to how you can make your silver strands work for you.

Here, a few of her best tips—but be sure to tune in to learn more.