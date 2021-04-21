5 Surprising Tips For Disguising Gray Hairs, From Expert Colorists

Going gray is a natural, beautiful part of life—and, well, likely unavoidable for many of us. That said? It's also totally normal if you decide to cover up silver strands with a few dyeing techniques.

Case in point: Me! I started growing gray hair early (around my mid-20s) in spurts and spatters. I have a few areas on my head around my part and hairline that hoard the hairs. My reason for graying on the earlier end comes from genetics but, of course, was likely influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors such as pollution (free radicals can trigger premature aging of the hair much like it can the skin) and stress (chronic stress does a number on the body).

Well, I've also been dyeing my hair for quite some time: No, these blonde highlights are not natural. So covering them up was as easy as a strategic swipe of dye. If you, too, have developed some grays and are looking to camouflage them, here's our best advice: