5 Surprising Tips For Disguising Gray Hairs, From Expert Colorists

"A glaze is basically a semipermanent color that coats the hair shaft with shine and lasts up to a few washes," says Rez. As the pigment sits atop the shaft and can be made with light-reflective nutrients, they are often used as a way to add luster to otherwise dull hair—or as a way to help blur any harsh line. Be warned: Because it only sits atop the strand, it washes out with a few shampoos—making this a good option if you want a temporary pick-me-up prior to an event or some such.