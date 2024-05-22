Review from editor Hannah Frye

“I’d go as far as saying it’s one of the only essences I've tried that I truly loved and recommend purchasing—largely because it's more than just a watery liquid. The formula is rich in nutrients and keeps skin hydrated. I also use this essence as an emergency calming serum. For example, I recently tested an exfoliant pad that was a tad strong for my skin, and it caused slight irritation. I immediately reached for the Base Face Milk and applied it, watching the redness subside along with the tingling sensation. For this reason, I'd add sensitive skin hero to this product’s resume. It became such an essential part of my skin care routine, I wrote a full-length review of it on mindbodygreen earlier this year.”

Review from editor Jamie Schneider

“Milky toners have had quite a moment this year—but of all the new launches that have crossed my desk, this ILIA number really captured my heart. I’ve been using it every single morning after washing my face, and it delivers the prettiest glow that lingers well into the afternoon. I still stand by my initial thoughts when it launched back in January: It is *very* rare that my skin looks this plump and dewy in the dead of winter, and I 100% have ILIA to thank.”

Review from editor Alexandra Engler

“I am so hot and cold with toners. Sometimes I love them—other times I can’t be bothered to add another step in my routine. This one makes it worth it. It’s like a cushion for your skin care routine. I have very sensitive skin, and so sometimes I struggle to use harsh actives. I’ve actually found this to be the perfect thing to buffer potent serums.”

Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.

“This is very light and creamy—it actually felt like putting a thick milk on my skin. I hate heavy products so this one really fits the bill for being light and easy to apply. It might not offer enough hydration for some with really dry skin, but it did really well as a base moisturizer to go under my sunscreen.”

Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline

“ILIA The Base Face Milk has quickly become a staple in my skincare routine. As someone who's passionate about both skincare and makeup, I was intrigued by its hybrid formula—and it did not disappoint. The milky texture feels incredibly lightweight and absorbs effortlessly into my skin, leaving behind a dewy, luminous glow. I love how versatile it is—I can wear it alone as a moisturizer for a natural, radiant look, or use it as a primer under makeup to create a smooth canvas. Plus, knowing it's packed with skin-loving lipids like squalane and phytosterols gives me peace of mind that I'm nourishing my skin while enhancing its appearance.”