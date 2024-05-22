Advertisement
mindbodygreen 2024 Beauty Refresh Awards: The Skin Care Products To Optimize Longevity
We are pro aging at mindbodygreen. Aging is a privilege not afforded to everyone. Instead, we champion skin longevity. These phrases embody a concept we as a society are quite familiar with in the health and wellness realm: Invest in yourself now for a better tomorrow.
Do those weighted deadlifts today for easier grocery trips 40 years from now. Nurture your gut health now to sidestep digestive issues in 20 years. Go to therapy this year to become a better you next year.
Similarly, it's vital to tend to your skin now so it can fulfill its vital role as a protective barrier in the future when you may be most vulnerable. Replacing “anti-aging” with “skin longevity” underscores the importance of treating skin as an organ rather than merely a canvas for external judgment.
While the aesthetic aspects of skin aging hold significance and contribute to confidence for many of us, myself included, perhaps prioritizing skin health should take precedence, with aesthetics naturally following suit. Take proactive measures to enhance your skin's well-being and functionality, and its appearance will reflect the care it receives.
That was our mindset going into our inaugural Beauty Refresh Awards when it comes to skin care. What products, we asked ourselves, put skin longevity at the forefront of their mission? What brands put research and clinical testing first? What products filled the gap in the skin longevity category? Below, our curated selection of products you can use today for better skin tomorrow, and the week after that, and 40 years after that.
The Winners
- Best toner: Ilia The Base Face Milk
- Best eye serum: Ourself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum
- Best sensitive skin product: Aveeno Calm + Restore Age Renewal Serum
- Best SPF: OneSkin OS-01 SHIELD (FACE SPF)
- Best exfoliator: Sofie Pavitt Mandelic Clearing Serum
- Best dark spot treatment: La Roche Posay MelaB3 Serum
- Best retinol: Origins Plantscription Active Wrinkle Correction Serum
Best toner: Ilia The Base Face Milk
Refreshing highlights
- Functions as a lightweight moisturizer, hydrating serum, and makeup primer
- Provides long-lasting hydration and a visible glow
- Contains a unique barrier renewal complex with lipids, sterols, and fatty acids
Out of the many milky serums, toners, and essences, this Ilia Base Face Milk takes the cake. The silky, plush texture plumps the skin instantly, and then provides lasting hydration all day long. The bottle housing this magic milk is another reason to love it. On my counter, it looks clean and luxurious. The essence travels well thanks to the secure screw-on cap, and the packaging is recyclable. I know packaging isn't a factor for everyone, but if it is for you, this bottle won't disappoint. You can use the Base Face Milk as an extra boost under other products or as a lightweight moisturizer, making it versatile for skin types and seasonal shifts.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“I’d go as far as saying it’s one of the only essences I've tried that I truly loved and recommend purchasing—largely because it's more than just a watery liquid. The formula is rich in nutrients and keeps skin hydrated. I also use this essence as an emergency calming serum. For example, I recently tested an exfoliant pad that was a tad strong for my skin, and it caused slight irritation. I immediately reached for the Base Face Milk and applied it, watching the redness subside along with the tingling sensation. For this reason, I'd add sensitive skin hero to this product’s resume. It became such an essential part of my skin care routine, I wrote a full-length review of it on mindbodygreen earlier this year.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“Milky toners have had quite a moment this year—but of all the new launches that have crossed my desk, this ILIA number really captured my heart. I’ve been using it every single morning after washing my face, and it delivers the prettiest glow that lingers well into the afternoon. I still stand by my initial thoughts when it launched back in January: It is *very* rare that my skin looks this plump and dewy in the dead of winter, and I 100% have ILIA to thank.”
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“I am so hot and cold with toners. Sometimes I love them—other times I can’t be bothered to add another step in my routine. This one makes it worth it. It’s like a cushion for your skin care routine. I have very sensitive skin, and so sometimes I struggle to use harsh actives. I’ve actually found this to be the perfect thing to buffer potent serums.”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“This is very light and creamy—it actually felt like putting a thick milk on my skin. I hate heavy products so this one really fits the bill for being light and easy to apply. It might not offer enough hydration for some with really dry skin, but it did really well as a base moisturizer to go under my sunscreen.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“ILIA The Base Face Milk has quickly become a staple in my skincare routine. As someone who's passionate about both skincare and makeup, I was intrigued by its hybrid formula—and it did not disappoint. The milky texture feels incredibly lightweight and absorbs effortlessly into my skin, leaving behind a dewy, luminous glow. I love how versatile it is—I can wear it alone as a moisturizer for a natural, radiant look, or use it as a primer under makeup to create a smooth canvas. Plus, knowing it's packed with skin-loving lipids like squalane and phytosterols gives me peace of mind that I'm nourishing my skin while enhancing its appearance.”
Best eye serum: Ourself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum
Refreshing highlights
- Preps the under-eyes for a seamless makeup application
- Super lightweight and wearable—even for those who normally hate eye creams
- Unique delivery system helps the powerful ingredients reach deeper layers of the skin
Let’s start with the facts: This eye serum has been clinically proven to visibly improve dark circles, redness, fine lines, and wrinkles. So no matter what your under-eye concerns are, this is a surefire way to support the delicate area. The texture is akin to a lightweight serum, rather than a heavyweight cream. While some people prefer the latter, the milky texture of this eye serum perfectly preps the skin for makeup application, never weighing it down or suffocating the skin.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“What an eye serum! I’ve been through two bottles already and literally jumped at a chance to test out a third for this awards. It’s thin, which is perfect for daytime wear under makeup. But it has deep hydration and staying power, so it’s moisturizing enough for night. What makes this brand so special is the delivery system, so the ingredients actually make it to where they need to go in the skin. In the case of this eye serum, it’s HA to plump and smooth the delicate eye.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“As someone who struggles with dark circles and puffiness around my eyes, finding a product that actually delivers results has been amazing. From the moment I applied the Ourself HA+ Eye Serum, I could feel the cooling sensation instantly de-puffing my under-eye area, while the lightweight serum absorbed fairly quickly without any stickiness. After just a few weeks of consistent use, I noticed a significant improvement in my eye area, and my skin felt noticeably smoother and more hydrated. I love knowing that it's formulated with their innovative subtropical delivery technology, which works together with powerhouse ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides, to rejuvenate and brighten the delicate skin around my eyes.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“I've been using this product a few weeks now and I'm really impressed with how it brightens and smoothens my under-eye area. I'm excited to keep using it and see even more improvements over time. However, I did notice that it doesn't provide quite enough hydration for my under-eye area when I apply makeup on top. I found myself needing to add a tiny bit of additional eye cream to ensure my skin stays adequately hydrated throughout the day. Overall though, I'm still quite pleased with the results.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Dry under-eyes are no match for this lightweight eye serum. It wears seamlessly under makeup and even boosts the performance of concealer that goes on top. Compared to other products, I find the hydrating benefits of this one last throughout the day, not just smoothing my under-eyes at the moment of application.”
Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill
“Eye serums are a tough category, I have not stopped using this since I received in March. I absolutely see the difference with the hyperpigmentation I experience. I feel like my skin looks brighter all around my eye area. I am a hyaluronic acid fan and this proprietary formulation worked well for me.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I was genuinely bummed when I ran out of my first bottle of this eye serum. Hitting pan is a rare occurrence for beauty editors, since we’re constantly rotating out formulas to test, so actually finishing a product speaks volumes about how much we adore the goop. And I couldn’t get enough of this lightweight, targeted hydrator: It has a skin-plumping effect (thanks to the innovative hyaluronic acid complex) that thickens the delicate skin over time, making my dark circles way less apparent.”
Best sensitive skin product: Aveeno Calm + Restore Age Renewal Serum
Refreshing highlights
- Oat extract calms the skin and supports healthy barrier function
- Contains a gentle retinol alternative derived from cranberry
- Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic
Aveeno is listening to its consumers with two concerns: Skin aging and sensitivity. Rather than just checking one box or the other, they took on the job of doing both with this unique (and affordable) serum. Fine lines and wrinkles are addressed with a gentle retinol alternative derived from cranberry while the barrier is soothed via Aveeno’s classic oat extract. The lightweight texture makes it versatile and easy to add into your morning or night routine—or, in my case, both.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“I have very sensitive skin that’s only getting more so as I get older. Ironically, that’s right around the time you want to start using all the crazy potent serums. The health aging market for sensitive skin is getting remarkably better, I will say, and this serum is a perfect example. Like all Aveeno products, it uses oat extract to calm and balance the microbiome. But this one also contains a cranberry extract that acts as a botanical retinal alternative that can reduce wrinkles without redness, irritation, or inflammation. I keep a bottle in my beauty cabinet like a safety blanket.”
Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill
“This serum felt nice on the skin, I think this is a great oat-based serum for sensitive skin. I do prefer actives in my serum however for sensitive skin this is great.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“As a beauty editor, it brings me peace of mind that I can offer my friends and family an affordable and accessible serum that’s both effective and safe for sensitive skin. You can keep it as a daily-use product or reserve it for when your skin begins to act up. I particularly appreciated how quickly this one works to calm inflammation and redness post-sun exposure.”
Best SPF: OneSkin OS-01 SHIELD (FACE SPF)
Refreshing highlights
- Contains a unique peptide that addresses skin aging on a molecular level
- Jam-packed with antioxidants and plant proteins
- Blends into the skin with ease, leaving behind cloud-like moisture
Winning “best SPF” in 2024 is not something to take lightly. This year has been a significant one for the sun care industry and we’ve seen some of the best, most innovative products hit the market. Our standards are higher than ever for mineral sunscreen, and this one from OneSkin had us coming back for more.
Not only is the sensorial experience elevated (easy to rub in, doesn’t leave a nasty white cast, etc.) but the formula contains unique ingredients that directly contribute to skin longevity. OneSkin’s products contain a unique peptide that has been scientifically proven to reverse skin aging on a molecular level by switching off “zombie cells” that contribute to skin aging and boost collagen and hyaluronic acid function in the skin.
Other than their leading peptide, OneSkin dropped in a list of other antioxidant-rich ingredients like green tea, acai extract, tara fruit extract, plant protein from pea sprouts, and bisabolol to soothe the skin. Plus, they offer a Sheer Tint shade for those who prefer something with a bit of color. So yeah, it’s much more than your average SPF.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“This product features a skin longevity peptide, so of course we had to include it in the skin longevity category! The hero peptide, called OS-01, has been shown to reverse skin damage at the cellular level. Meaning, this sunscreen doesn’t just protect your skin against UV rays and oxidative stress—it can actually reverse visible signs of UV exposure. I’ve tested both the clear and tinted versions, and you really can’t go wrong with either. They’re so hydrating, in fact, that you could even use it as your sole moisturizer during the day. Speaking from experience!”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“Great mineral based facial sunscreen. It went on without leaving a ghostly hue, and the best part is it didn’t feel heavy on my skin! Perfect for everyday use.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“This SPF is a dream product for the skin minimalists out there. It’s a serum for aging skin and a sunscreen in one. The product rubs in easily, leaving a cushiony cloud on the skin. My only request would be some darker shades of the Sheer Tint.”
Best exfoliator: Sofie Pavitt Mandelic Clearing Serum
Refreshing highlights
- Gentle enough for daily use
- Mandelic acid is joined by hyaluronic acid and panthenol to soothe the skin
- Fit for acne-related bumps and general skin texture concerns
Sofie Pavitt is an editor-loved esthetician based in New York City who specializes in acne. Last year, she launched her namesake beauty brand, Sofie Pavitt Face ,with this Mandelic Clearing Serum that quickly became a cult-favorite. The bright yellow bottle contains a gentle, yet effective exfoliant that’s actually fit for daily use. Mandelic acid is a jack of all trades, helping to ease dark spots, slough off dead skin, brighten complex, ease texture, and support healthy skin aging—and that’s the hero ingredient leading the charge in this serum. Not everyone needs to exfoliate daily, but for those who do, this product checks the box without the side effects.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“The hype around mandelic acid is reaching fever pitch, and Sofie Pavitt has been leading the charge since her inaugural launch. The AHA is great for fading dark spots and smoothing texture while remaining gentle on sensitive skin, and it’s A+ for clearing acne. My skin care philosophy remains as follows: If I’m going to exfoliate, it’s going to be with mandelic acid, and it’s going to be from Sofie Pavitt Face.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“Using this product nightly has definitely made a difference in keeping my skin clearer. I'm considering taking it a step further and incorporating it into my daytime routine as well. I'm curious to see if using it both day and night will help optimize the results further.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“If you take one look at Sofie Pavitt’s Instagram page, you’ll see photo evidence of her nickname, the ‘acne whisperer.’ Knowing this, it’s no surprise that her Mandelic Clearing Serum works wonders—but it’s not just fit for those prone to breakouts. This one helps to even out skin tone and texture without any of the irritation that typically accompanies effective exfoliants. On occasion, when my skin is feeling more clogged or rough than usual, I’ll use it twice daily and feel no sensitization.”
Best dark spot treatment: La Roche Posay MelaB3 Serum
Refreshing highlights
- Addresses hyperpigmentation from acne, sun exposure, and more
- 10% niacinamide helps to even skin tone and texture
- Tested on sensitive skin and a wide range of skin tones
Post-vacation sunspots, ghosts of a past blemish, scattered blotchiness, you name it—whatever your hyperpigmentation concerns, the MelaB3 serum is here to help. La Roche-Posay approached the creation of this product with utmost care, ensuring it targets hyperpigmentation safely for sensitive skin and all skin tones. Many brightening products on the market can inadvertently strip the skin of its natural pigment, but not this one. With its unique Melasyl™ ingredient and 10% niacinamide blend, it not only tackles existing dark spots but also works to prevent future hyperpigmentation. Tested on a diverse range of skin tones, it's not just safe for deeper complexions; it's proven effective for all phototypes.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“I was hyped when I learned about this from team member Hannah Frye who went to the launch event. It seemed like the team at La Roche Posay put a lot of work into this formula—developing an innovative new technology, testing it rigorously, and making sure it works for all skin types and tones. Dark spot treatments are tricky in general, because they’re not all formulated well for all skin tones or sensitivities. So to see one that’s so universally tolerated is really really exciting. Once I started testing it, my hype was warranted. It’s really evened out my skin tone. I have a few dark spots around my chin from blemishes and a newly developed sun spot on my nose. This has helped fade them so much in a short amount of time.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“La Roche Posay Melab3 has emerged as a standout solution in my skincare routine. From the moment I incorporated Melab3 into my regimen, I noticed a tangible improvement in the overall clarity and brightness of my complexion. Its lightweight serum formulation absorbs swiftly into the skin, delivering targeted treatment precisely where it's needed. I was also delighted with the light berry smell of the formula. What truly sets Melab3 apart is its innovative Melab3 technology, a blend of their new patented Melasyl and niacinamide, which works synergistically to diminish existing dark spots while preventing the formation of new ones. This powerful yet gentle formulation has become a cornerstone in my quest for a radiant, even-toned complexion.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“My sensitive skin doesn’t always love an acid, it tends to get red and bumpy or generally irritated. This serum didn’t bother my skin at all! After a week or so I do think that I started seeing its brightening effects and I’m planning to make way way through the bottle to see its effectiveness over a longer period.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I wish I had this in my routine sooner! A real secret weapon for dark spots. I’ve been using it to spot treat areas where I struggle with discoloration (namely my chin and jaw, plus some spots around my nose), and it has helped my skin clear up in record time. But my favorite part is how gentle it is on my skin; the niacinamide calms inflammation, which is great for treating and preventing hyperpigmentation but also superb for soothing my overall skin tone."
Best retinol: Origins Plantscription Active Wrinkle Correction Serum
Refreshing highlights
- Gentle, yet effective form of retinol that’s safe for sensitive skin and daily use for most people
- Additional healthy aging ingredients that support the moisture barrier
- Clinically proven to smooth stubborn wrinkles in two weeks and ease forehead lines at 12 weeks
If you ask a dermatologist what you can do for aging skin, retinol will probably be their second answer (after SPF, of course). The hard part: Retinol is far from one-size-fits-all and plenty of people can’t tolerate the more potent formulas, leading them to give up on the ingredient altogether. Does this sound familiar? If so, don’t give up just yet. Instead, try this innovation from Origins.
Inside the bottle, you’ll find a unique form of retinol called hydroxypinacolone retinoate (abbreviated HPR). “After doing some digging, I found that HPR is very unique in that it’s able to directly bind with retinoid receptors—without the need for metabolic breakdown to more biologically active forms. (Other forms usually have to be converted before they can reach the retinoic receptors.) And because of this, it’s been found to be more stable and (yet!) less irritating than retinol. I mean! What an innovation in the category!” says mindbodygreen’s beauty director Alexandra Engler.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“After testing this retinol serum out for a month, I can confidently say that I’ve found a new go-to recommendation for retinol queries. It’s highly effective, but easy on the skin. I was able to use it every other night — and sometimes nightly, provided I use a buffering moisturizer. Alongside HPR, there are other smart actives like a Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 (Peptide) that can bolster it’s wrinkle smoothing properties, Laminaria Digitata (an algae extract) to support the barrier, and a bark extract to improve overall tone and texture. All around, this is a very sophisticated formula.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Look, I’m not here to say I struggle with tons of wrinkles—I’m still in my twenties and I am very committed to my skin care routine and have been for a decade. My main aging concern: Smile lines. So when I saw that 91% of clinical study participants saw a reduction in smile lines after 12 weeks of using this product, I had to know what was up. I took the leap and swapped my weekly tretinoin for this product in the name of beauty journalism and I was truly impressed by the effects. My smile lines and crow’s feet wrinkles started to lighten up after just a month, and I could use it every other night (exfoliating in between) without any irritation. When it comes to retinol, this one stands out for its ability to cater to sensitive skin without compromising on efficacy.”
Learn about the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards vetting process:
For the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards, we considered products that were launched from January 2023 to May 2024. We judged products within their categories: Multifaceted Makeup, Longevity Skin Care, Better Body Care, Healthy Hair Care & Styling, and High-Tech Tools, Treatments & Tech.
Over the past year and a half, we have been testing, vetting, and researching new products that piqued our interest. Among our team, we tested hundreds of formulas. We narrowed down our favorite finds before calling in additional samples to re-test and distribute to our esteemed team of experts (read more below). After weeks of testing these products, we finalized our list of the most refreshing launches of 2024.
And that's how we launched the 2024 mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards.
Meet the team of experts
Alexandra Engler - mindbodygreen beauty director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty & lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she held editor roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and on Allure.com.
Jamie Schneider - mindbodygreen senior beauty editor
Jamie Schneider is the senior beauty & lifestyle editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in organizational studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more.
Hannah Frye - mindbodygreen beauty & health editor
Hannah Frye is the assistant beauty & health editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist. She received her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, completed an internship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and underwent dermatology training at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Apple Bodemer, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist & Integrative Medicine Physician
Apple Bodemer, M.D., is an associate professor of Dermatology at University of Wisconsin–Madison. She was the first dermatologist to be board-certified in integrative medicine.
Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc - Board-certified Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac., is a board-certified doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and NCCAOM licensed acupuncturist and herbalist with a private practice in New York City and Austin, Texas.
Bridgette Hill - Trichologist
Bridgette Hill is certified as a trichologist and trained with the renowned David Kingsley, founder of the World Trichology Society. She's the founder of Scalp Therapy and creator of Root Cause Scalp Analysis.
Krupa Koestline - Cosmetic chemist
Krupa Koestline is a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Labs. Krupa holds a master of science in biology, a bachelor of science in biotechnology, as well as a business certificate in marketing from Cornell University. She is active in organizations such as the GRMA, Green Chemistry Council, and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists.
Lisa Aharon - Makeup artist
Lisa Aharon is a New York–based celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel, the New York Times, and Elle, and she has worked with major brands and photographers such as Ralph Lauren, David Yurman, Annie Leibowitz, and Jurgen Teller.
Meet The Experts
