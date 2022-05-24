Let me just say: Niacinamide itself isn't known to be irritating; in fact, most people find it very tolerable, as opposed to potent acids or retinol. Rather, it's niacinamide overload that can pose problems, as you don't need a super-high concentration to reap its advantages. "Most niacinamide studies use 2% to 5% of the ingredient," cosmetic chemists Victoria Fu and Gloria Lu previously wrote for mbg. "There's no reason to think 30% niacinamide is six times as effective as 5% niacinamide. You're more likely to irritate your skin with ultrahigh concentrations than anything else." While the B vitamin is beloved for strengthening the skin barrier, too much of it can actually lead to sensitivity, skin irritation, and redness—but if you stick to a 2% to 5% concentration, you should be set.