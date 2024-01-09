Advertisement
The New Ilia Base Face Milk Is My Favorite Dew-Booster
As a beauty editor, part of my job is de-influencing. This means sending out a PSA when a product or treatment is not worth the price, be it due to cost, efficacy, or plain necessity. In the heavily saturated skin care market, I find myself doing this often. One product category I frequently label "skip-worthy" is watery essences, sometimes called toners.
It's not that these products don't add to a routine, but many of them just don't do enough to earn a spot next to serums, moisturizers, and sunscreen (and countless dermatologists have told me so). Given my high standards for the essence category, you can trust me when I say the new Ilia Base Face Milk creamy essence is completely worth the buy, and it's truly changed my skin for the better.
I've had my hands on Ilia's essence—which just launched today—for about a month, and I can't believe the difference it's made. My complexion is way more plump, dewy, and even-toned after just 30 days. Now I can't imagine my routine without it.
Why I'm obsessed with it
After just a few days of using this essence, I began to cut products from my routine. I typically use a hydrating serum and a soothing serum in the morning, but this one leaves my skin even-toned and dewier than both products combined.
As you can tell by the images, my skin is deeply hydrated—not just momentarily shiny from fresh moisturizer. Whether I wear makeup or not, you can tell my skin is as dewy as ever; it practically looks identical to my skin in humid tropical environments. The plot twist: It's January in New York City—aka, peak dry skin season.
The bottle housing this magic milk is another reason to love it. On my counter, it looks clean and luxurious. The essence travels well thanks to the secure screw-on cap, and the packaging is recyclable. I know packaging isn't a factor for everyone, but if it is for you, this bottle won't disappoint.
I also use this essence as an emergency calming serum. For example, I recently tested an exfoliant pad that was a tad strong for my skin, and it caused slight irritation. I immediately reached for the Base Face Milk and applied it, watching the redness subside along with the tingling sensation. For this reason, I'd consider it a sensitive-skin hero.
Another editor's note
What's inside
The ingredient list for this essence looks more like a moisturizer or luxury hydration serum than an essence. A few standouts include:
- Barrier renewal complex: Utilizing the power of lipids, sterols, and fatty acids, this unique complex brings plenty of long-lasting moisture to the skin.
- Hyaluronic acid: Call upon HA if your complexion needs some plumping.
- Microalgae extract: Think of microalgae as a supplement for your skin, rich with nutrients and antioxidants.
- Prickly pear flower extract: A superstar for aging skin, prickly pear extract contains antioxidants and has antibacterial properties, helping to ease and prevent dark spots.
You won't see ingredients like fragrance or coconut oil on the list either, making it especially beneficial for sensitive and acne-prone skin types. Many milky essences on the market contain pore-cloggers, so this is a standout perk.
How to use it
So, all of this in mind, we're left with this: The formula is functional and extensive for hydration and soothing. The product helped me cut out other serums (which, by the way, were each more expensive than one bottle of this). The formula comes in a high-quality bottle. The results are undeniably dewy, plump, and soothed skin.
Alas, my final statement: Most water essences aren't worth the price or extra step in your routine, but this one most definitely is, and I plan on using it until the last drop (and re-upping when I get there).
The takeaway
The new Ilia Base Face Milk essence is one of the only essences I've tried that I truly loved and recommend purchasing—largely because it's more than just a watery liquid, as it's rich in nutrients and keeps skin hydrated. You can use it as an extra boost under other products or as a lightweight moisturizer, making it versatile for skin types and seasonal shifts. Personally, I can't wait to keep this in my rotation.
