mindbodygreen 2024 Beauty Refresh Awards: The Most Innovative High-Tech Tools, Treatments & Tech
Are gadgets absolutely necessary in an everyday routine? Not exactly, but even the most sophisticated, clinically-backed topical can only do so much.
If you’ve hit a plateau on your skin or hair care journey, high-tech treatments can really move the needle when it comes to, say, addressing crepey neck skin or helping those final stubborn dark spots fade into oblivion. In other words: They’re great to turn to when your beauty routine needs a refresh.
And these winners below certainly add some more oomph to your arsenal. From an all-natural, acid-free peel to an intelligent wet-to-dry heat styler, here are the most innovative beauty investments—both at-home and in-office.
Winners:
- Best shower filter: Act + Acre Shower Filter
- Best face mask: Therabody Theraface Mask
- Best body mask: HighterDOSE Red Light Neck Enhancer
- Best natural treatment: Dr. Christine Schrammek GREEN PEEL Herbal Peeling treatment
- Best innovation: Cellstory liquid microneedling
- Best hair styler: Dyson Airstrait
Best shower filter: Act + Acre Shower Filter
Refreshing highlights
- Fine, even spray that makes you feel transported to a spa
- Contains an activated carbon filter that focuses on water odor (if you know… you know)
- Takes less than five minutes to install
This is the shower filter that made me believe in shower filters. Yes, I logically knew that hard water isn’t the best for my skin and hair, but honestly? I was just too lazy to play appliance technician. I could deal with some heavy metals, right?
Fast forward to today’s awards, and I’m so glad I got up the gumption to install this sleek shower head. My hair is softer, my skin feels way less irritated, and, no lie, my shower feels exponentially more spa-grade. (I wouldn’t expect anything less from industry-leading scalp care brand Act+Acre.) Hannah Frye, mbg assistant beauty editor, agrees: “This shower head is noticeably better than the ones I’ve seen in five-star spas and wellness havens,” she raves. We both couldn’t wait to head back to the office and gush to each other about it.
The first thing we both noticed was the upgrade in water pressure. Traditional shower heads concentrate the flow center, which means all the water pounds onto the crown of the head (this is why my crown often gets irritated and itchy; all that hot water strips the area of moisture). Act+Acre’s tech has a much gentler spray, and I’ve definitely noticed a difference in my scalp’s discomfort. Once again, Frye concurs: “My shower experience is beyond elevated–which makes a big difference when I’m feeling stressed at the end of the da
Best hair styler: Dyson Airstrait
Refreshing highlights
- Straightens with air, not hot plates
- Angle directs the airflow for perfectly smooth & shiny result
- Features intelligent heat control to prevent damage
I haven’t worn my hair completely straight since frying it into submission circa 2014, and boy, do I wish I had this technology back then! In a single pass, my damp 2c waves are smooth and sleek, without needing to follow up with another source of heat (which I usually do after blow-drying to combat frizz). Dyson has truly transformed the hair-straightening game with this tool, and it makes me want to sport a stick-straight ‘do once again—this time with less damage.
Best face mask: Therabody Face Mask
Refreshing highlights
- Features red light, red + infrared & blue light, each with its own vibration pattern
- Hands-free, cordless, and comfortable to wear
- Percussive therapy also helps release tension in the face
- Contains 648 medical-grade LED lights (whereas others often range from 66 to 238)
For context: Which red light mask is actually worth the price? is one of the most common questions I receive. This is the only LED mask I actually look forward to wearing, and it’s the one I always recommend to my friends and family.
I’m pretty impatient when it comes to at-home treatments (if a hair mask must marinate longer than five minutes, I simply won’t use it), so I appreciate the nine-minute timer on this device. I also love that it cycles through three different types of LED light—red, infrared, and blue—so that I don’t have to pick and choose a treatment based on light-specific benefits. A bonus? The signature percussive technology feels like a head massage and makes the time fly by.
Frye also tested the mask and agreed: “This LED mask is dynamic. Not only does it deliver red, infrared, and blue light technology, but it massages your temples while you’re at it. The weight of the mask is slightly heavier than others I’ve tried, but I can still walk around with ease thanks to the efficient double-strap system holding the mask in place. Plus, the charge lasts longer than most.”
Best body mask: HigherDOSE Red Light Neck Enhancer
Refreshing highlights
- Features medical-grade silicone to withstand high temperatures
- Contains 75 bulbs to cover neck/chest surface area
- Can flip the device around to use on back & shoulders
As I once admitted, my chest is the first area to show signs of too much sun. No matter how diligent I am with sunscreen, I always seem to develop tan lines, freckles, and itchy sunburns in the delicate area. Red light therapy is superb for enhancing skin tone and texture, especially for those experiencing the effects of inflammation and sun damage, and I definitely started to notice some favorable results from this Neck Enhancer. Immediately after my first treatment, my neck and chest appeared brighter and way more even.
Best natural treatment: Dr. Christine Schrammek GREEN PEEL Herbal Peeling treatment
Refreshing highlights
- Has all the benefits of a traditional peel with no flaking or “purging” period (unless you opt for The Classic)
- Improves the health of the skin barrier rather than “wounding” it
- No upper limit (unlike traditional peels); skin gets healthier the more treatments you get
“When I hear ‘peel,’ I think ‘acids.’ After all, that's exactly what conventional peels use to exfoliate the top layer of skin. So when I got an email about an all-natural peel sans any acids, my curiosities were understandably piqued,” recounts mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler about her experience.
“Here’s the gist: It’s an internationally renowned professional-grade facial that's been available for 60 years in over 70 countries. Created by German dermatologist Christine Schrammek, this natural peel uses a blend of nine herbs to stimulate cellular turnover. There are three different versions depending on the strength you’re after. I tested the medium version which is called Energize. Honestly, it is a very good word for this facial, as that's what I felt it gave my complexion. For weeks after, my skin looked brighter and more supple.
“Ultimately, I'm most impressed with how customizable it is. I can imagine myself getting a Freshen Up (the lightest) before an event, or an Energize anytime my skin needs a bit of a tuneup. And then when I can manage it, I'd get The Classic (the strongest) for a more thorough overhaul. It's a fabulous tool to have in the skin care arsenal.”
Best non-invasive innovation: Cellstory liquid microneedling
Refreshing highlights
- Specific microspears undergo a 13-step purification process
- Great for those with even active acne (whereas you shouldn’t perform traditional microneedling on inflamed pustules)
- No numbing, needles, or downtime
As I once revealed, I’m a bit of a wimp when it comes to needles. And by a bit, I mean that I have to avert my eyes and count to 10 every time I get blood drawn or else I’ll faint, and I won't say no to a lollipop on my way out for my bravery. So I was very intrigued when an innovative, needle-free microneedling treatment finally hit statestide.
You can read the full backstory here, but basically, the treatment contains 50,000 microscopic liquid microneedles that penetrate into the skin, coated in calming botanicals to ease irritation. After 72 hours, the skin naturally exfoliates the microneedles as it quickly regenerates new skin cells.
I was amazed by my results: Dark spots? Don’t know her. Congestion? Couldn’t tell. A mere two days after my treatment with celebrity esthetician Brittany Blancato, I was noticeably glowing.
Learn about the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards vetting process:
For the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards, we considered products that were launched from January 2023 to May 2024. We judged products within their categories: Multifaceted Makeup, Longevity Skin Care, Better Body Care, Healthy Hair Care & Styling, and High-Tech Tools, Treatments & Tech.
Over the past year and a half, we have been testing, vetting, and researching new products that piqued our interest. Among our team, we tested hundreds of formulas. We narrowed down our favorite finds before calling in additional samples to re-test and distribute to our esteemed team of experts (read more below). After weeks of testing these products, we finalized our list of the most refreshing launches of 2024.
And that's how we launched the 2024 mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards.
Meet the team of experts
Alexandra Engler - mindbodygreen beauty director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty & lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she held editor roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and on Allure.com.
Jamie Schneider - mindbodygreen senior beauty editor
Jamie Schneider is the senior beauty & lifestyle editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in organizational studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more.
Hannah Frye - mindbodygreen beauty & health editor
Hannah Frye is the assistant beauty & health editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist. She received her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, completed an internship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and underwent dermatology training at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Apple Bodemer, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist & Integrative Medicine Physician
Apple Bodemer, M.D., is an associate professor of Dermatology at University of Wisconsin–Madison. She was the first dermatologist to be board-certified in integrative medicine.
Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc - Board-certified Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac., is a board-certified doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and NCCAOM licensed acupuncturist and herbalist with a private practice in New York City and Austin, Texas.
Bridgette Hill - Trichologist
Bridgette Hill is certified as a trichologist and trained with the renowned David Kingsley, founder of the World Trichology Society. She's the founder of Scalp Therapy and creator of Root Cause Scalp Analysis.
Krupa Koestline - Cosmetic chemist
Krupa Koestline is a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Labs. Krupa holds a master of science in biology, a bachelor of science in biotechnology, as well as a business certificate in marketing from Cornell University. She is active in organizations such as the GRMA, Green Chemistry Council, and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists.
Lisa Aharon - Makeup artist
Lisa Aharon is a New York–based celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel, the New York Times, and Elle, and she has worked with major brands and photographers such as Ralph Lauren, David Yurman, Annie Leibowitz, and Jurgen Teller.
Meet The Experts
