I Got A Liquid Microneedling Treatment That Restores Collagen *Without* Needles

The treatment starts out like your typical facial: Blancato washed my face with a gentle cleanser, then applied a hydrating toner and essence, which “warms the skin and prepares the skin for the treatment—that is left on for about five minutes,” she notes. All of these products come included in the professional Cellstory kit (as you can see in my photo above, each client receives a portioned-out kit). Next up was the activator ampoule to help hydrate and prepare the skin for the key microspear step.