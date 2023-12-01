I’ll use myself as an example: I have sensitive skin, and wade gently into new skin care territory. In addition, when the aesthetician was available for facials I wasn’t able to pencil in a few days for downtime (I had to travel for work just days after, and would likely be getting my skin wet). So rather than jumping straight into the Classic, I spoke with the team and we agreed that the Energize was likely a better solution for me. After having tried the facial, I fully intend to try the Classic version in the future—just during a time I know I can stand to peel for a few days.